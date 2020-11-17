Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M12 Leaked Renders Tip Quad Rear Cameras

Samsung Galaxy M12 resembles the recently launched Samsung Galaxy A42 5G in the renders.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 17 November 2020 10:45 IST
Samsung Galaxy M12 Leaked Renders Tip Quad Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: Voice

Samsung Galaxy M12 is seen to sport a side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M12 has a dual-textured back panel
  • The phone is tipped to feature a waterdrop-style notch
  • Samsung Galaxy M12 is expected to pack a large 7,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M12, a rumoured upcoming handset from Samsung's den, has leaked in multiple renders. These images show that the phone resembles the recently launched Samsung Galaxy A42 5G, barring slight changes. For instance, Samsung Galaxy M12 is seen to sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor whereas Samsung Galaxy A42 5G offers an in-display fingerprint sensor. Samsung Galaxy M12 could be priced more aggressively than the Galaxy A series phone. Renders hint at multiple cameras at the back and a textured rear panel.

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer aka OnLeaks took to Voice to share multiple renders of Samsung Galaxy M12. Hemmerstoffer claims that the phone has a plastic unibody with a flat display and a waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie camera. On the back, the Samsung Galaxy M12 has a squarish camera module that comprises four sensors and a flash. The back panel has a dual-textured design with a stripped upper section and a smooth glossy lower section where the Samsung logo is also located. This design is reminiscent of what we saw on the Pixel 3 series a few years ago.

The renders suggest that Samsung Galaxy M12 has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a USB Type-C port at the bottom edge. The speaker grille and the 3.5mm audio jack also sits alongside the charging port.

Samsung Galaxy M12 appears to be very similar to Samsung Galaxy A42 5G, apart from the fingerprint sensor placement and the differently textured back panel. Samsung Galaxy A42 5G was launched in September and OnLeaks claims that Samsung Galaxy M12 will launch ‘sometime early 2021.'

Previous reports claim that Samsung Galaxy M12 is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch display with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. This refutes the latest renders that claim a waterdrop-style display notch. It is also expected to be equipped with a massive 7,000mAh battery as well.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
