Samsung Galaxy M12 has been launched in India. The phone has a large 6,000mAh battery and is powered by the Samsung Exynos 850 SoC. It will go on sale via Amazon and has a quad camera setup on the back, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Samsung Galaxy M12 has a 3.5mm audio jack and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The quad cameras sit inside a square-shaped module on the top left corner of the back panel.

Samsung Galaxy M12 price in India, sale

Samsung Galaxy M12 is priced in India at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage option and Rs. 13,499 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model. The phone is offered in Attractive Black, Elegant Blue, and Trendy Emerald Green colour options. It will go on sale at 12pm (noon) via Amazon, Samsung.com, and select retail stores on March 18. Launch offers include Rs. 1,000 cashback for ICICI bank card consumers.

Samsung Galaxy M12 specifications

The Galaxy M12 from Samsung runs on Android-based One UI Core OS and supports dual-SIM (Nano) slots. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) TFT Infinity-V Display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Exynos 850 SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at up to 128GB. There's also a dedicated microSD card slot with up to 1TB storage expansion capacity.

Samsung Galaxy M12 has a quad camera setup on the back that comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, a 5-megapixel secondary ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 123-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, Samsung Galaxy M12 houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture placed inside the waterdrop-style notch.

The Galaxy M12 packs a 6,000mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 58 hours of talk time on a 4G network. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone measures 164.0x75.9x9.7mm and weighs 221 grams.

