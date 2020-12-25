Samsung Galaxy M12 Gets NBTC Certification: Report

Samsung Galaxy M12 has reportedly been spotted on Thailand's NBTC certification website. The regulator, however, doesn't give away any specifications of the Galaxy M12. But the smartphone has already surfaced on various other certification websites, which include Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Bluetooth SIG, Wi-Fi Alliance, and US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). It has also been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking site. Alleged renders of the smartphone were also shared by a tipster last month. The Galaxy M12 is likely to be a budget smartphone from Samsung.

As per a report by rootmygalaxy, a smartphone with model number SM-M127F/DS, associated with the Samsung Galaxy M12, has been certified by Thailand's NBTC. The listing does not reveal any specifications of the smartphones, but thanks to previous certifications, we do have an idea about what to expect from the handset.

The phone with the same model number also recently surfaced on Geekbench. The listing suggests that the Samsung Galaxy M12 could be powered by the Exynos 850 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM, running on Android 11.Earlier this month, the Samsung phone also appeared on Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance websites. The listings suggested that the rumoured Samsung Galaxy M12 phone could get Bluetooth v5.0 and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi.

A smartphone with a similar model number SM-M127G/DS, believed to be another variant of the Samsung Galaxy M12, is also said to have completed BIS certification.

In November, the Samsung Galaxy M12 is also said to have appeared on US FCC website, suggesting that the phone will come with a battery carrying model code EB-BM207ABY, which is of a 6,000mAh cell. A back panel image and renders, allegedly of the Samsung Galaxy M12 smartphone, leaked previously suggest a quad rear camera setup on the phone.

