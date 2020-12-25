Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M12 Gets NBTC Certification: Report

The Samsung Galaxy M12 is said to feature a 6,000mAh battery

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 25 December 2020 17:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M12 Gets NBTC Certification: Report

Samsung Galaxy M12 is likely to be a budget smartphone

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M12 may feature quad rear cameras
  • The phone has been reported on various certification websites by now
  • Samsung Galaxy M12 may have Exynos 850 SoC

Samsung Galaxy M12 has reportedly been spotted on Thailand's NBTC certification website. The regulator, however, doesn't give away any specifications of the Galaxy M12. But the smartphone has already surfaced on various other certification websites, which include Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Bluetooth SIG, Wi-Fi Alliance, and US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). It has also been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking site. Alleged renders of the smartphone were also shared by a tipster last month. The Galaxy M12 is likely to be a budget smartphone from Samsung.

As per a report by rootmygalaxy, a smartphone with model number SM-M127F/DS, associated with the Samsung Galaxy M12, has been certified by Thailand's NBTC. The listing does not reveal any specifications of the smartphones, but thanks to previous certifications, we do have an idea about what to expect from the handset.

The phone with the same model number also recently surfaced on Geekbench. The listing suggests that the Samsung Galaxy M12 could be powered by the Exynos 850 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM, running on Android 11.Earlier this month, the Samsung phone also appeared on Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance websites. The listings suggested that the rumoured Samsung Galaxy M12 phone could get Bluetooth v5.0 and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi.

A smartphone with a similar model number SM-M127G/DS, believed to be another variant of the Samsung Galaxy M12, is also said to have completed BIS certification.

In November, the Samsung Galaxy M12 is also said to have appeared on US FCC website, suggesting that the phone will come with a battery carrying model code EB-BM207ABY, which is of a 6,000mAh cell. A back panel image and renders, allegedly of the Samsung Galaxy M12 smartphone, leaked previously suggest a quad rear camera setup on the phone.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M12, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
iOS 14: How to Automatically Change Your iPhone’s Wallpaper
Apple Starts Charging Reduced App Store Commission From Some Developers

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M12 Gets NBTC Certification: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 11 Teased to Come With Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Protection
  2. Amazfit GTS 2 mini Smartwatch Price in India Announced
  3. Google Search Lets Users Summon Baby Yoda to Their Homes
  4. Facebook to Add Physical Security Key Verification for Mobile App Login
  5. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G May Soon Launch in India
  6. Realme X7 Pro May Launch in India Soon, Support Page Hints
  7. Samsung Galaxy A72 4G Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 720G
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G Launched With 50-Megapixel Sony Camera
  10. WHO Launches COVID-19 Updates App for Smartphone Users
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Starts Charging Reduced App Store Commission From Some Developers
  2. Samsung Galaxy M12 Gets NBTC Certification: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update: Report
  4. GoDaddy Apologises Over Fake Christmas Bonus ‘Phishing’ Email Security Test for Employees
  5. Mi 11 to Feature Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and Advanced Display Tech, Xiaomi Reveals
  6. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G India Launch Imminent, Leaked BIS Listing Suggests
  7. WHO Launches Mobile App for COVID-19 Updates, Again
  8. Over 60 Percent of Cybercrime Complaints in 2020 Linked to Financial Frauds: Delhi Police
  9. Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission’s Initial Data Released, Shows ‘Excellent Capability’ to Achieve Goal: ISRO
  10. FASTag Mandatory From January 1, Commuters Won't Be Required to Stop at Toll Plazas
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com