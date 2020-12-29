Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M12 Goes Into Mass Production in India, Launch Expected Soon: Report

Samsung Galaxy M12 may feature a 6.7-inch display and the phone may be backed by a 7,000mAh battery.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 29 December 2020 14:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M12 Goes Into Mass Production in India, Launch Expected Soon: Report

Photo Credit: Voice

Samsung Galaxy M12 could come with a V-shaped notch

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M12 expected to be budget-friendly offering
  • The phone has reportedly gone into mass production at Noida plant
  • Samsung Galaxy M12 pricing is currently unclear

Samsung Galaxy M12 has reportedly gone into mass production in India, suggesting that a launch could be expected soon. The phone has been popping up in various certifications and benchmark websites that hint at the possible specifications. The Galaxy M12 is reportedly in production at Samsung's manufacturing plant in Noida. The phone will be a budget-friendly offering with a huge battery, as suggested by previous leaks. As of now, the company has not officially shared any information on the Galaxy M12.

Samsung has started mass production of the purported Galaxy M12 smartphone at its Noida factory, as reported by 91Mobiles. While there is no launch date for the phone yet, the report states that it could be around the corner. Samsung Galaxy M12 is expected to be a follow up to the Galaxy M11 that was launched in India back in June. Samsung Galaxy M11 packs a 5,000mAh battery and the Galaxy M12 is expected to feature a massive 7,000mAh battery.

Last month, it was reported that the Galaxy M12 (could be launched as Galaxy F12 in some regions) will feature a 6.7-inch display with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. However, alleged renders of the phone shared by Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka OnLeaks, showed the phone with a notch instead. The renders also showed a square camera module on the back, along with a fingerprint scanner. There could be a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port as well.

The Galaxy M12 may come with a 7,000mAh battery, Bluetooth 5.0 support, and run Android 11 out-of-the-box. One of the variants could come with 3GB of RAM.

Earlier this month, the rumoured phone was spotted in a Geekbench listing, suggesting the presence of the Exynos 850 SoC, as seen in the Galaxy A21s.

Samsung has not officially shared a release date or pricing details for the Galaxy M12.

Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 good enough to take the brand to the top in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M12, Samsung Galaxy M12 Launch
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Windows 10 Free Upgrade Programme Still Works for Windows 7, Windows 8.1 Users: Report
OnePlus Nord N100 Receiving New OxygenOS Update With December 2020 Security Patch, System Improvements

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M12 Goes Into Mass Production in India, Launch Expected Soon: Report
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Getting OxygenOS 10.5.10 Update With December 2020 Patch
  2. Samsung Galaxy A31 Sees Price Cut of Rs. 2,000 in India
  3. Xiaomi Releases MIUI 12.5 With Privacy Controls Inspired by Apple’s iOS 14
  4. BSNL Rs. 1,999 Plan Revised to Offer Annual Eros Now Subscription: Report
  5. Windows 10 Free Upgrade Still Works for Windows 7, Windows 8.1 Users: Report
  6. Xiaomi Mi Router AX6000 With Wi-Fi 6, 7 Antennas Launched
  7. HBO Max, Disney+ See Bump in App Downloads With Film Debuts
  8. Nokia 6.3, Nokia 7.3 to Come With 4,500mAh and 5,000mAh Batteries: Report
  9. Mi 11 Debuts as First Snapdragon 888 SoC Phone, Features 2K Display
  10. Lava to Launch ‘Made in India’ Smartphones on January 7
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y31s Price and Specifications Leak Online, Snapdragon 4-Series 5G SoC Tipped
  2. Realme Koi Specifications and Live Images Leak, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  3. Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Xiaomi Mi 10: What’s the Difference
  4. Amazon Mega Salary Days to Start on January 1 With Offers on TVs, Refrigerators, Headphones, Home Appliances, and More
  5. Samsung Galaxy A31 Price Slashed by Rs. 2,000 in India, Now Retails at Rs. 17,999
  6. Flipkart Mobile’s Year End Sale Brings Discounts on Poco X3, iPhone XR, Motorola Razr (2019), More Smartphones
  7. Asus ZenFone 6, aka Asus 6Z, Gets Android 11 Update With New ZenUI Design in Taiwan
  8. Eufy Announces Bluetooth Enabled Smart Weighing Scale C1 in India That Supports 12 Health Measurements
  9. OnePlus Nord Getting OxygenOS 10.5.10 Update With December 2020 Security Patch, Bug Fixes
  10. Samsung Galaxy M12 Goes Into Mass Production in India, Launch Expected Soon: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com