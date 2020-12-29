Samsung Galaxy M12 has reportedly gone into mass production in India, suggesting that a launch could be expected soon. The phone has been popping up in various certifications and benchmark websites that hint at the possible specifications. The Galaxy M12 is reportedly in production at Samsung's manufacturing plant in Noida. The phone will be a budget-friendly offering with a huge battery, as suggested by previous leaks. As of now, the company has not officially shared any information on the Galaxy M12.

Samsung has started mass production of the purported Galaxy M12 smartphone at its Noida factory, as reported by 91Mobiles. While there is no launch date for the phone yet, the report states that it could be around the corner. Samsung Galaxy M12 is expected to be a follow up to the Galaxy M11 that was launched in India back in June. Samsung Galaxy M11 packs a 5,000mAh battery and the Galaxy M12 is expected to feature a massive 7,000mAh battery.

Last month, it was reported that the Galaxy M12 (could be launched as Galaxy F12 in some regions) will feature a 6.7-inch display with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. However, alleged renders of the phone shared by Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka OnLeaks, showed the phone with a notch instead. The renders also showed a square camera module on the back, along with a fingerprint scanner. There could be a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port as well.

The Galaxy M12 may come with a 7,000mAh battery, Bluetooth 5.0 support, and run Android 11 out-of-the-box. One of the variants could come with 3GB of RAM.

Earlier this month, the rumoured phone was spotted in a Geekbench listing, suggesting the presence of the Exynos 850 SoC, as seen in the Galaxy A21s.

Samsung has not officially shared a release date or pricing details for the Galaxy M12.

