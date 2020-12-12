Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy M12 Reportedly Gets Certified in India, Geekbench Listing Suggests Exynos 850 SoC

Samsung Galaxy M12 Reportedly Gets Certified in India, Geekbench Listing Suggests Exynos 850 SoC

Samsung Galaxy M12 will have at least 3GB of RAM, as per the details available on Geekbench.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 December 2020 18:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M12 Reportedly Gets Certified in India, Geekbench Listing Suggests Exynos 850 SoC

Photo Credit: Voice/ OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy M12 renders suggested waterdrop-style display notch

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M12 could have 6.7-inch display
  • The phone may come as Samsung Galaxy F12 in some markets
  • Samsung Galaxy M12 seems to run on Android 11 out-of-the-box

Samsung Galaxy M12 is said to have secured a certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The latest development suggests that the new Samsung phone may soon make its way to India. Separately, a Samsung phone, believed to be the Galaxy M12, has been listed on benchmark portal Geekbench. The listing indicates that the smartphone could be powered by Exynos 850 SoC that debuted on the Galaxy A21s earlier. The Galaxy M12 is likely to succeed the Galaxy M11, which was launched in March with entry-level specifications. It is also speculated to launch in some markets as Galaxy F12.

MySmartPrice has reported that a Samsung phone has been listed on the BIS website with a model number SM-M127G/DS that is so far associated with the Galaxy M12. The same listing is also said to include a model number SM-F127G/DS that seems to be related to the Galaxy F12.

The BIS certification site doesn't provide any particular details about the Galaxy M12 or the Galaxy F12, according to the report. However, some previous reports suggest that both phones could be identical, and the Galaxy M12 may just come as the Galaxy F12 in some markets.

Samsung Galaxy M12 specifications (expected)

In addition to the BIS certification, a Samsung phone carrying model number SM-M127F, associated with the Galaxy M12, has surfaced on Geekbench. It appears to have Exynos 850 SoC and 3GB of RAM. The listing on the Geekbench site also suggests Android 11 on the Galaxy smartphone.

Earlier this month, the Samsung phone with the same model number SM-M127F appeared on the Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance websites. Those listings suggested Bluetooth v5.0 and single band (2.4GHz) Wi-Fi.

Some early renders of the Samsung Galaxy M12 suggest a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a square-shaped camera module with multiple sensors. The renders also hinted at a USB Type-C port as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, the phone appeared to have a waterdrop-style display notch.

The Samsung Galaxy M12 is rumoured to have a 6.7-inch display and a massive 7,000mAh battery. The phone is expected to launch in early 2021.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M12 specifications, Samsung Galaxy M12, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Ericsson Files Lawsuit Against Samsung Over Patent Licensing Issues

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M12 Reportedly Gets Certified in India, Geekbench Listing Suggests Exynos 850 SoC
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Faces $417 Million-Claim From Czech Search Engine Seznam
  2. Personal Data of 7 Million Indian Credit, Debit Cardholders Leaked Online
  3. Nokia PureBook X14 Laptop Coming Soon to India, Flipkart Reveals
  4. Redmi 9 Power Could Come With Quad Rear Cameras
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21+ Hands-on Video Leak Suggests Design, Specifications
  6. Vivo Y12s With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Could Launch in India Soon
  7. Apple Watch SE Review
  8. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Watch S Teased for India Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Purportedly Surfaces on the Web, Again
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M12 Reportedly Gets Certified in India, Geekbench Listing Suggests Exynos 850 SoC
  2. Ericsson Files Lawsuit Against Samsung Over Patent Licensing Issues
  3. Apple iPhone Users on iOS 14 Report Problems With Receiving Texts, WhatsApp Notifications
  4. Violence Reported at iPhone Manufacturing Plant in Karnataka Run by Wistron Corporation, Allegedly Over Salary Issues
  5. Nokia PureBook X14 Laptop With Intel Core i5 Processor Teased on Flipkart: Specifications
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21+ Hands-on Video Leaks, Galaxy S21 Series Storage Variants Tipped
  7. Cyberpunk 2077 Developer CD Projekt Promises Full Bonuses to Employees in Email Despite Buggy Release
  8. Hyundai to Buy Controlling Stake in US Robot-Maker Boston Dynamics From SoftBank in $1.1 Billion Deal
  9. Google Home State California Files to Join US Antitrust Lawsuit Against the Search Giant
  10. Big Tech Firms to Be Fined 6 Percent of Turnover if They Breach New EU Content Rules
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com