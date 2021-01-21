Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M12/ Galaxy F12 Tipped to Come With Exynos 850 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy M12 or Galaxy F12 will likely have a quad rear camera setup.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 21 January 2021 11:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M12/ Galaxy F12 Tipped to Come With Exynos 850 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Voice

Samsung Galaxy M12/ Galaxy F12 is expected to have a 48-megapixel primary sensor

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M12/ Galaxy F12 may have an 8-megapixel front camera
  • The smartphone could feature a fingerprint scanner
  • Samsung Galaxy A82 5G is also tipped to be in the works

Samsung Galaxy M12 or Galaxy F12 key specifications have been tipped. The model numbers associated with the leak, Galaxy SM-M127/ SM-F127, indicate that it could be either of the two budget smartphones. The phone is expected to have a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and pack a 6,000mAh battery. Besides that, the tipster also mentioned that Samsung is working on the Galaxy A82 5G, which will launch in South Korea in the coming weeks.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal shared key specifications of the upcoming Samsung budget phone via a report by 91Mobiles. The smartphone is expected to be either the Samsung Galaxy M12 or the Samsung Galaxy F12.

The phone is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT LCD panel. Samsung Galaxy M12/ Galaxy F12 is expected to be powered by an Exynos 850 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. However, lower storage variants with 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB storage are also expected to be available.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy M12 or Galaxy F12 is likely to have a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, as per the tipster. Besides that, it is also said to include a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. In the front, the smartphone is tipped to have an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy M12/ Galaxy F12 is expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery. It is not clear so far whether or not the smartphone will support any type of fast charging. The phone will also feature a fingerprint scanner.

The tipster also has also claimed that Samsung Galaxy A82 5G is in the works and will be launched in South Korea sometime in the next few weeks. This phone is likely to succeed the Samsung Galaxy A80.

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M12, Samsung Galaxy M12 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy F12, Samsung Galaxy F12 specifications, Samsung Galaxy A82 5G
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Get OxygenOS 11 Open Beta Update: Download Link, How to Install, Changelog Details
The Boys Season 3 Episode 6 to Adapt ‘Herogasm,’ Creator Eric Kripke Reveals

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M12/ Galaxy F12 Tipped to Come With Exynos 850 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JBL C115 TWS Earbuds With Up to 21 Hours Playback Time Launched in India
  2. Soundcore Infini Pro Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
  3. Vivo Y31 Debuts With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 662 SoC
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G First Impressions
  5. Asus ROG Moba 5 Series Gaming Laptops With AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU Launched
  6. Samsung Galaxy M12/ Galaxy F12 Key Specifications Tipped
  7. BSNL Bharat Fiber Plans Now Offer Annual Subscription Option: Report
  8. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go With 12.4-Inch Touchscreen Launched in India
  9. Mi 11, Mi 11 Lite Indian Models’ Specifications Leak Online
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco C3 Crosses 1-Million Sales Mark in India, Gets a Limited-Period Discount
  2. Mi Watch Lite India Launch May Be Imminent After Allegedly Receiving BIS Certification
  3. Infinix Hot 10 Play With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Raspberry Pi Pico Microcontroller With Custom RP2040 Processor Launched
  5. iPhone 13 Series Said to Have Improved Face ID Tech, Pro Models Rumoured With New Camera
  6. Mozilla Firefox 85 to Allow Easy Installation of Supported Extensions for Android Users
  7. Samsung Display to Mass Produce 90Hz OLED Panels for Laptops Beginning March
  8. Bitcoin Slumps 10 Percent as Pullback From Record High Gathers Pace
  9. Apple’s First VR Headset Said to Be Niche Precursor to Eventual AR Glasses
  10. Vi Partners With MFine to Give Free Medical Consultations to Customers via Chat and Video Sessions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com