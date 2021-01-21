Samsung Galaxy M12 or Galaxy F12 key specifications have been tipped. The model numbers associated with the leak, Galaxy SM-M127/ SM-F127, indicate that it could be either of the two budget smartphones. The phone is expected to have a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and pack a 6,000mAh battery. Besides that, the tipster also mentioned that Samsung is working on the Galaxy A82 5G, which will launch in South Korea in the coming weeks.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal shared key specifications of the upcoming Samsung budget phone via a report by 91Mobiles. The smartphone is expected to be either the Samsung Galaxy M12 or the Samsung Galaxy F12.

The phone is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT LCD panel. Samsung Galaxy M12/ Galaxy F12 is expected to be powered by an Exynos 850 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. However, lower storage variants with 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB storage are also expected to be available.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy M12 or Galaxy F12 is likely to have a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, as per the tipster. Besides that, it is also said to include a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. In the front, the smartphone is tipped to have an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy M12/ Galaxy F12 is expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery. It is not clear so far whether or not the smartphone will support any type of fast charging. The phone will also feature a fingerprint scanner.

The tipster also has also claimed that Samsung Galaxy A82 5G is in the works and will be launched in South Korea sometime in the next few weeks. This phone is likely to succeed the Samsung Galaxy A80.

