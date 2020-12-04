Samsung Galaxy M12 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, Wi-Fi Alliance Websites

Samsung Galaxy M12 has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification websites. The Bluetooth SIG certification comes with the Samsung Galaxy M12 moniker and several model numbers, presumably for different regions. The Wi-Fi Alliance listing comes with model number SM-M127G/DS that is believed to be associated with the Galaxy M12. According to previous leaks, the smartphone could also launch as Samsung Galaxy F12 in some regions, the second phone in the company's new F series of smartphones.

The Bluetooth SIG listing shows the Samsung Galaxy M12 moniker with model numbers SM-M127F/DS, SM-F127G/DS, and SM-M127F/DSN. The SM-F127G/DS model number suggests that the phone could also be launched in some regions as Samsung Galaxy F12. It shows that the models will come with Bluetooth 5.0 support.

The Wi-Fi Alliance listing comes with model number SM-M127F/DS and suggests that the phone may come with Android 11 out-of-the-box. The listing doesn't really bring any more information about the phone, except for 2.4GHz Wi-Fi certification.

The Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice and independently verified by Gadgets 360.

Early last month, alleged renders of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy M12 were leaked, showing a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a square-shaped camera module that houses multiple sensors, and a textured rear panel. A USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and the speaker grill can also be seen at the bottom. The Galaxy M12 is seen sporting a notch for the selfie camera at the front and a relatively thick chin in the renders. It appears to be very similar to Samsung Galaxy A42 5G that was launched in September.

Samsung Galaxy M12 may come with a 6.7-inch display and a massive 7,000mAh battery. As of now, Samsung has not officially shared any information on the phone. It is expected to launch in early 2021.

