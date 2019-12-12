Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M31 Reportedly in Early Stages of Development, Tipped to Launch Next Year

Samsung Galaxy M11 is said to pack 32GB of internal storage, while the Galaxy M31 will double it to 64GB.

Updated: 12 December 2019 19:27 IST
Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M31 might be joined by Galaxy M21 and Galaxy M41 next year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M11 will reportedly pack 32GB of internal storage
  • Samsung Galaxy M31 will double the internal storage capacity to 64GB
  • Samsung Galaxy M21 and Galaxy M41 are also in the pipeline

Samsung will soon refresh the Galaxy M-series of smartphones, after kicking off the upgrade cycle for the Galaxy A-series earlier today starting with the Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A71 phones. As per a new report, Samsung has started development of successors for the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M30 that will soon debut as Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M31. As of now, there is no word on the design and specifications of the two upcoming phones, but it can be safely assumed that the Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M31 will most likely arrive next year.

As per a SamMobile report, the Galaxy M11 and M31 are currently in the early stages of development, which means details about their hardware and design is scarce at the moment. The Galaxy M11 is said to pack 32GB of internal storage, while the Galaxy M31 will double the internal storage capacity to 64GB. But the Galaxy M10 and the Galaxy M30 are not the only Galaxy M-series that are lined up for a refresh next year.

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch successors of the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M40 as well, both of which will see the light of the day as Galaxy M21 and Galaxy M41. The Galaxy M21 is said to draw power from the in-house Exynos 9609 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. Furthermore, the phone's dual-camera setup will include a 24-megapixel main camera accompanied by a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

As for the Galaxy M31, it is tipped to draw power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC ticking alongside 6GB of RAM. In the imaging department, the Galaxy M31 will offer a triple rear camera setup that will include a 48-megapixel main shooter, accompanied by a 12-megapixel wide-angle snapper, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The Galaxy M41 is also said to pack a triple rear camera setup that will include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, assisted by a 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M11, Samsung Galaxy M11 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M21, Samsung Galaxy M21 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M31, Samsung Galaxy M31 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M41, Samsung Galaxy M41 Specifications
