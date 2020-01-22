Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M31, Galaxy A11 have apparently received certification through Wi-Fi Alliance. All three Samsung phones seems to run Android 10 out-of-the-box. If we look at some past reports, the Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M31, and Galaxy A11 would debut sometime in the coming future. The smartphones are expected to come as the successors to the Galaxy phones launched last year. The Galaxy M31 purportedly surfaced on Geekbench late last month along with key specifications. However, the hardware details of the Galaxy M11 and Galaxy A11 are yet to be suggested.

As per the listing on the Wi-Fi Alliance site, the Samsung Galaxy M11 is in the works with model number M115F/DS. The site has also suggested the Galaxy A11 with model number SM-A115F/DS. Both Samsung phones have single-band, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity and run Android 10.

In addition to the Galaxy M11 and Galaxy A11, the Wi-Fi Alliance site has a phone with model number SM-M315F/DS that appears to be none other than the Galaxy M31. The surfaced model number is notably the same that we spotted on Geekbench last month. Further, the Wi-Fi certification suggests that the smartphone runs Android 10 and has dual-band Wi-Fi support.

The Wi-Fi certification site doesn't reveal any key specifications of the unannounced Samsung phones. However, if we look at the Geekbench listing, the Samsung Galaxy M31 would come the Exynos 9611 SoC along with 6GB of RAM. Some reports also suggested that the phone might include the Snapdragon 665 SoC instead of the Exynos chip. Additionally, the Galaxy M31 is rumoured to have a 48-megapixel primary sensor as a part of its triple rear camera setup that would also include a 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The Galaxy M31 appears to come as the successor to the Samsung Galaxy M30 that was launched in February last year. The Galaxy M11, on the other hand, would debut as the upgrade to the Galaxy M10 that debuted back in January last year, while the Galaxy A11 seems to be the successor to the Galaxy A10 that was launched in February.

Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify the existence of the Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M31, and Galaxy A11, though the listings were visible on the Wi-Fi Alliance site at the time of filing this story. The listings were reported by RootMyGalaxy.net.