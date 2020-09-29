Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Price in India Cut by Up to Rs. 1,000

Samsung Galaxy M11 pricings now start at Rs. 10,499 for the 3GB + 32GB storage option.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 29 September 2020 15:12 IST
Samsung Galaxy M11 4GB RAM option is now priced at Rs. 11,999

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M01 sees a price cut of Rs. 400
  • Samsung Galaxy M11 sees a price cut of up to Rs. 1,000
  • Samsung Galaxy M01 is now priced at Rs. 7,999

Samsung Galaxy M11 and Samsung Galaxy M01 smartphones have received a price cut in India. The Samsung Galaxy M11 is seeing its first price cut since launch, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M01 sees a price cut for the second time. Both the phones were launched together in India in June this year. The Samsung Galaxy M11 sees a price cut of up to Rs. 1,000 whereas the Samsung Galaxy M01 sees a price cut of Rs. 400 in India.

Samsung Galaxy M11, Samsung Galaxy M01 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M11 price in India has been revised to Rs. 10,499 for the 3GB + 32GB storage option. It was earlier priced at Rs. 10,999. The 4GB + 64GB storage model is now priced at Rs. 11,999, down from its original price of Rs. 12,999. It is available in Black, Metallic Blue, and Violet colour options via Amazon and Samsung India online store.

Samsung Galaxy M01 is now priced at Rs. 7,999 for the lone 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. This has been lowered from the recently cut price of Rs. 8,399. It was launched with a price tag of Rs. 8,999. The Samsung Galaxy M01 is available in Black, Blue, and Red colour options via Amazon and the company's online store.

Samsung Galaxy M11 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M11 features a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) Infinity-O Display panel. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with up to 4GB RAM options. In terms of storage, the Samsung Galaxy M11 has up to 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable (up to 512GB) via a microSD card.

There is a triple rear camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy M11 that includes a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The Samsung Galaxy M11 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M01 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M01 features a 5.71-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) TFT Infinity-V display panel. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM. For storage, the Samsung Galaxy M01 has 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable (up to 512GB) via a microSD card.

The phone features a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel snapper. The phone also has a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset includes a 4,000mAh battery that doesn't support fast charging.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M11, Samsung Galaxy M11 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy M11 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M01, Samsung Galaxy M01 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy M01 Specifications, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Google Meet Getting Noise Cancellation Feature on Android, iOS

Comment
 
 

