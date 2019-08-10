Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M10s May Have Just Surfaced on Geekbench With Exynos 7885 SoC, 3GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy M10s is believed to carry model number SM-M107F.

By | Updated: 10 August 2019 13:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M10s May Have Just Surfaced on Geekbench With Exynos 7885 SoC, 3GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy M10s may be launched in the coming weeks

Highlights
  • Galaxy M10s is expected to be a slightly tweaked variant of Galaxy M10
  • The phone is listed to pack Exynos 7885 SoC
  • It will likely run on Android Pie, presumably based on One UI

A new Samsung phone, believed to be Galaxy M10s, has been spotted on Geekbench. The Samsung SM-M107F listing reveals the key specifications of the phone, which include Exynos 7885 SoC and 3GB RAM. The Samsung Galaxy M10s is expected to be a slightly tweaked variant of the Samsung Galaxy M10 that comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.2-inch Infinity-V display, and is powered by the Exynos 7870 SoC. There's no word from Samsung regarding the launch of the Galaxy M10s as of yet.

According to the Geekbench listing, the Samsung SM-M107F will be powered by the Exynos 7885 SoC, paired with 3GB RAM. It is listed to run on Android Pie, presumably with the new One UI interface. The phone managed to achieve a single-core score of 1217 and a multi-core score of 3,324.

While the Samsung Galaxy M10s Geekbench listing hasn't revealed much else, it does indicate that the phone has reached testing phone and it may be launch in the coming weeks or months.

The Samsung Galaxy M10 was launched in January, and its price in India started at Rs. 7,990 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant. The 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model was originally priced at Rs. 8,990. The phone received a price cut recently and the 2GB + 16GB variant can now be purchased at Rs. 6,990, whereas its 3GB + 32GB model is available at Rs. 7,990. The phone is available via Amazon India and Samsung Online Store.

Key specifications of the Galaxy M10 include a dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel and a 5-megapixel rear sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies. It packs an Exynos 7870 SoC, up to 3GB RAM, an Infinity-V display, and a large 5,000mAh battery.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M10s, Samsung Galaxy M10s Geekbench, Samsung Galaxy M10s Specifications, Exynos 7885 SoC
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
YouTube Stars Keep Making Money Even After Breaking the Rules
Samsung Galaxy M10s May Have Just Surfaced on Geekbench With Exynos 7885 SoC, 3GB RAM
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Is Vivo S1 a Better Buy Than the Redmi K20, Realme X?
  2. Flipkart National Shopping Days Sale: Best Deals on the Last Day
  3. Flipkart and Amazon Sales: Here Are the Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  4. Jio Phone 3, Jio GigaFiber Plans Reveal Expected at Reliance AGM on Monday
  5. Vivo S1 First Impressions
  6. Motorola One Action May Be Launched in India on August 23
  7. Reliance Jio Starts Wider Rollout of Jio Fixed Voice Landline Service
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ With Up to 12GB of RAM Launched
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Price in India Revealed
  10. HP Chromebook x360 With 14-Inch Touchscreen Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M10s May Have Just Surfaced on Geekbench With Exynos 7885 SoC, 3GB RAM
  2. YouTube Stars Keep Making Money Even After Breaking the Rules
  3. Redmi 6, Redmi 6A Start Receiving Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 Update in India, Users Report
  4. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Start Receiving New OxygenOS Updates With Fnatic Gaming Mode, August Security Patch, and More
  5. Asteroid 2006 QQ23: Space Rock Bigger Than Empire State Building to Pass by Earth Today
  6. US Government Questions Tech Companies on Ways to Predict Shootings From Social Media
  7. Walmart to Pull Violent Video Game Signage From Stores Following US Shooting
  8. Vivo S1 4GB RAM Variant Available in India via Offline Retailers: Price, Launch Offers
  9. Jio Phone 3, Jio GigaFiber Plans Reveal Expected at Reliance AGM on Monday
  10. Jio GigaFiber Preview Subscribers Getting Access to Jio Fixed Voice Landline Service in Wider Rollout
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.