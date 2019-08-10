A new Samsung phone, believed to be Galaxy M10s, has been spotted on Geekbench. The Samsung SM-M107F listing reveals the key specifications of the phone, which include Exynos 7885 SoC and 3GB RAM. The Samsung Galaxy M10s is expected to be a slightly tweaked variant of the Samsung Galaxy M10 that comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.2-inch Infinity-V display, and is powered by the Exynos 7870 SoC. There's no word from Samsung regarding the launch of the Galaxy M10s as of yet.

According to the Geekbench listing, the Samsung SM-M107F will be powered by the Exynos 7885 SoC, paired with 3GB RAM. It is listed to run on Android Pie, presumably with the new One UI interface. The phone managed to achieve a single-core score of 1217 and a multi-core score of 3,324.

While the Samsung Galaxy M10s Geekbench listing hasn't revealed much else, it does indicate that the phone has reached testing phone and it may be launch in the coming weeks or months.

The Samsung Galaxy M10 was launched in January, and its price in India started at Rs. 7,990 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant. The 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model was originally priced at Rs. 8,990. The phone received a price cut recently and the 2GB + 16GB variant can now be purchased at Rs. 6,990, whereas its 3GB + 32GB model is available at Rs. 7,990. The phone is available via Amazon India and Samsung Online Store.

Key specifications of the Galaxy M10 include a dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel and a 5-megapixel rear sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies. It packs an Exynos 7870 SoC, up to 3GB RAM, an Infinity-V display, and a large 5,000mAh battery.