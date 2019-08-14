Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M10s, Galaxy A50s Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance, Tipping Imminent Launch

Samsung Galaxy M10s listing suggests it will support the 2.4GHz band, and offer 802.11 b/g/n connectivity.

14 August 2019
Photo Credit: Wi-Fi Alliance

SAmsung Galaxy M10s should launch soon

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M10s is listed with model number SM-M107F
  • Samsung Galaxy A50s is listed with model number SM-A507FN/DS
  • Galaxy A50s is listed to support 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands both

Samsung Galaxy M10s and the Galaxy A50s have been certified on Wi-Fi Alliance. The phones have been spotted on the certification site, hinting that they may launch soon. The Samsung Galaxy M10s was spotted recently on Geekbench as well, and the phone was listed to sport an Exynos 7885 SoC. The Samsung Galaxy A50s, on the other hand, was recently spotted on AnTuTu benchmarking site revealing that the phone will have an octa-core Exynos 9610 SoC, 4GB RAM, and run on Android 9 Pie.

The Samsung Galaxy M10s with model number SM-M107F has been certified on Wi-Fi Alliance. The listing suggests that the phone will support the 2.4GHz band, Wi-Fi Direct, and offer 802.11 b/g/n connectivity. It also reiterates that the phone will run on Android Pie. As mentioned, Galaxy M10s with the same model number was spotted on Geekbench recently, and it managed to achieve a single-core score of 1217 and a multi-core score of 3,324.The phone was listed to pack 3GB RAM, and be powered by the Exynos 7885 SoC.

In the meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A50s with model number SM-A507FN/DS was also spotted being certified on Wi-Fi Alliance. This model seems to support 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, Wi-Direct, and offer 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac connectivity. Again, this phone also runs on Android Pie, presumably on the One UI software. Both the Wi-Fi Alliance certifications were first spotted by SamMobile.

The Galaxy A50s was spotted on AnTuTu with the same model number, and it was listed with an octa-core Exynos 9610 SoC, 4GB RAM, and Android 9 Pie. Additionally, the listing mentioned that the handset comes with a full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display and carries 64GB of onboard storage.

There is no word from Samsung on the launch timeline for both these phones, but now that they are being certified and benchmark tests are being conducted, the unveil should be soon.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M10s, Samsung Galaxy M10s Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A50s, Samsung Galaxy A50s Specifications, Samsung
