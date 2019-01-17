As we head to closer to the launch of Samsung's new Galaxy M-series of smartphones, the key specifications of Galaxy M10 smartphone have been revealed online. Additionally, couple of the phone's renders from a purported user manual have made their way online. Samsung Galaxy M-series is being targeted to the millennials and is the South Korean manufacturer's answer to the growing popularity of budget phones from Chinese smartphone makers. The Galaxy M-series is scheduled to be announced on January 28, and will reportedly include three phones, including Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30, however online reports indicate that only two of these maybe released at first.

According to a post on Slashleaks, Samsung Galaxy M10 will feature a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display. The phone will be powered by 14nm octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC, coupled with 2GB or 3GB of RAM. On the imaging front, Samsung is reportedly planning to include a dual-camera setup on the back of Galaxy M10 with 13-megapixel primary sensor and 5-megapixel secondary sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy M10 will reportedly run on Android 8.1 Oreo and include 3,400mAh battery. The phone will just be 7.7mm thick and weigh 160 grams.

Photo Credit: Slashleaks

Further, a set of sketches from an allegedly leaked user manual has revealed the design of the phone as well as the fact that it won't include a fingerprint sensor. The sketches, as seen above, confirm that the company is using an Infinity-V screen with volume rocker and power button on the right. The phone will also pack a Micro-USB port as well as 3.5mm audio jack on the bottom. The hybrid dual-SIM and microSD card slot will be placed on the left.

Samsung is scheduled to announce the Galaxy M-series of phones on January 28 in the country and they will go on sale beginning February 5 via Amazon India and Samsung's online store.