NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy M10 to Reportedly Feature 6.2 Inch HD+ Screen, Exynos 7870 SoC, 3,400mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy M10 to Reportedly Feature 6.2-Inch HD+ Screen, Exynos 7870 SoC, 3,400mAh Battery

, 17 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M10 to Reportedly Feature 6.2-Inch HD+ Screen, Exynos 7870 SoC, 3,400mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy M10 will be unveiled on January 28

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy M10 will reportedly run on Android 8.1
  • The phone will not pack a fingerprint sensor
  • The Galaxy M-series is also said to include Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30

As we head to closer to the launch of Samsung's new Galaxy M-series of smartphones, the key specifications of Galaxy M10 smartphone have been revealed online. Additionally, couple of the phone's renders from a purported user manual have made their way online. Samsung Galaxy M-series is being targeted to the millennials and is the South Korean manufacturer's answer to the growing popularity of budget phones from Chinese smartphone makers. The Galaxy M-series is scheduled to be announced on January 28, and will reportedly include three phones, including Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30, however online reports indicate that only two of these maybe released at first.

According to a post on Slashleaks, Samsung Galaxy M10 will feature a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display. The phone will be powered by 14nm octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC, coupled with 2GB or 3GB of RAM. On the imaging front, Samsung is reportedly planning to include a dual-camera setup on the back of Galaxy M10 with 13-megapixel primary sensor and 5-megapixel secondary sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy M10 will reportedly run on Android 8.1 Oreo and include 3,400mAh battery. The phone will just be 7.7mm thick and weigh 160 grams.

samsung galaxy m10 leak1 Samsung Galaxy M10

Photo Credit: Slashleaks

 

Further, a set of sketches from an allegedly leaked user manual has revealed the design of the phone as well as the fact that it won't include a fingerprint sensor. The sketches, as seen above, confirm that the company is using an Infinity-V screen with volume rocker and power button on the right. The phone will also pack a Micro-USB port as well as 3.5mm audio jack on the bottom. The hybrid dual-SIM and microSD card slot will be placed on the left.

Samsung is scheduled to announce the Galaxy M-series of phones on January 28 in the country and they will go on sale beginning February 5 via Amazon India and Samsung's online store.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy M10

Samsung Galaxy M10

Display6.02-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
RAM3GB
OSAndroid
Storage16GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3400mAh
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M10, Samsung Galaxy M-series, Samsung, Galaxy M10
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of ... More
India's E-Commerce Curbs Could Hit Online Sales by $46 billion by 2022: PwC
US Lawmakers Introduce Bipartisan Bills Targeting China's Huawei and ZTE
Samsung Galaxy M10 to Reportedly Feature 6.2-Inch HD+ Screen, Exynos 7870 SoC, 3,400mAh Battery
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Lenovo Phab 2
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp for Android Update Makes Group Calling Easier
  2. Redmi Note 7 Aimed to Sell 1 Million Units in January, Says Xiaomi
  3. Asus ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone Max M2 to Get Discounted During Flipkart Sale
  4. Amazon Echo Input Smartens Your Dumb Speaker With Alexa for Rs. 2,999
  5. Redmi Note 7 With 48-Megapixel Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  6. Samsung to Launch India-First Smartphones to Counter Chinese Rivals
  7. Vivo Announces Cashify-Powered Smartphone Exchange Programme in India
  8. PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode Map Leaked
  9. Galaxy M10 to Reportedly Feature 6.2-Inch HD+ Screen, Exynos 7870 SoC
  10. Snapdragon 855 SoC’s Benchmark Scores Show Huge Improvements
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.