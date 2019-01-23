NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy M10, Samsung Galaxy M20 to Get Android Pie Update in August, Members App Tips

Samsung Galaxy M10, Samsung Galaxy M20 to Get Android Pie Update in August, Members App Tips

, 23 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M10, Samsung Galaxy M20 to Get Android Pie Update in August, Members App Tips

Samsung Galaxy M series India event is set for January 28

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 listed in Samsung Members app
  • They are listed to get Android Pie in the future
  • This means that the phones will run on Android Oreo out-of-the-box

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy M-Series in India on January 28, however ahead of the launch event, the company has indirectly confirmed two smartphones from the series, and also assures that they will receive the Android Pie update. Samsung's roadmap for Android Pie in the Samsung Members app suggests that the Samsung Galaxy M10 and Samsung Galaxy M20 will get Android Pie in the future. However, this also means the two phones that will be launched next week will come with the older version of Android out-of-the-box.

SamMobile was the first to spot these two smartphones in the Members app list. The Samsung Galaxy M10 and Samsung Galaxy M20 are listed to get Android Pie sometime in August this year, and that's stretching it with regards to software support. The two phones should ideally be launched with Android Pie running out-of-the-box, but if that isn't the case, Samsung should be working overtime to roll the update out to these new handsets as soon as possible. However, this listing could well just be a mistake, and could be removed soon, given that the phones haven't even launched yet.

This little slip-up in the Members app lends more weight to the launch of these two phones next week. A recent report suggests that the Samsung Galaxy M10 will start at Rs. 7,990, and the Samsung Galaxy M20 from Rs. 10,990. The smartphones will be available on Amazon.in and Samsung Online Shop from February 5, the company separately confirmed to Gadgets 360.

The first-ever 'M' series smartphones will feature Infinity-V display and massive battery power, and they are being manufactured for the millennials at Samsung's facility in Noida - the world's largest mobile phone factory. The Samsung Galaxy M20 will reportedly house a massive 5,000mAh battery while the Galaxy M10 will house a 3,500mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy M10 is tipped to include a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display, be powered by 14nm octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC, coupled with 2GB or 3GB of RAM. On the imaging front, Samsung is reportedly planning to include a dual-camera setup on the back of Galaxy M10 with 13-megapixel primary sensor and 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The Samsung Galaxy M10 will reportedly run on Android 8.1 Oreo, be 7.7mm thick, and weigh 160 grams.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M10, Samsung Galaxy M10 Price, Samsung Galaxy M10 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M20, Samsung Galaxy M20 Price, Samsung Galaxy M20 Specifications, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Huawei Clarifies It Is Not Auto-Deleting Twitter Images From Smartphones
Samsung Galaxy M10, Samsung Galaxy M20 to Get Android Pie Update in August, Members App Tips
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Carnival
TRENDING
  1. New TRAI Service Lets Users Choose TV Channels and Know Monthly Rental
  2. PUBG Banned in Gujarat Primary Schools Due to 'Adverse Effect on Studies'
  3. Microsoft Introduces 7 New Windows 10 Laptops, Classroom Pen for Schools
  4. Moto G7 Family’s Full Specifications Leaked, Spotted in Photos and Renders
  5. Redmi Note 7 Pro Price, Galaxy M-Series Launch Date & More News This Week
  6. Vivo Y89 With 6.26-Inch Display, Snapdragon 626 SoC Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Said to Launch in India at This Price Point
  8. Amazon and Flipkart Republic Day Sales: The Best Deals on Mobile Phones
  9. Xiaomi Foldable Smartphone Prototype Shown Off by Company President
  10. Top Free Android VPN Apps are Leaking Your Data, Study Finds
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.