Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 are expected to launch in India, the first anticipated offerings in Samsung's recently announced but yet-to-be-unveiled new Galaxy M-Series. The new 'India-first' smartphones are targeted a 'young millennials', the South Korean electronics giant claims, with 'powerful' batteries, cameras, displays, and processors. The Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 are the first anticipated launches, and the leaks around the smartphones have been quite detailed in terms of price and specifications. According to the company, the new Galaxy M-series smartphones will go on sale beginning February 5 via Amazon India and Samsung's online shop.

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 launch, release date

The Samsung Galaxy M-Series unveiling is set for 6pm IST, with the company featuring a 'notify me' option on Amazon India and its own online store - the platforms the series will be available from. The new smartphones will both go on sale on February 5 itself, Samsung confirmed when it announced the India-first series. As we mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy M20 and Samsung Galaxy M10 are expected to be launched, and we already know quite a bit about them thanks to numerous leaks in the past.

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 price in India (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy M10 price in India is said to start from Rs. 7,990 for its 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage model, going up to Rs. 8,990 for the 3GB/ 32GB model, as per a report by IANS, which cites 'reliable industry sources'. The Galaxy M20 price in India is said to start at Rs. 10,990 for the 3GB/ 32GB model, while the 4GB/ 64GB model is said to cost Rs. 12,990.

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 specifications (expected)

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M10 is said to run Android 8.1 Oreo, and sport 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display. The phone will reportedly be powered by 14nm octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC, with 2GB and 3GB of RAM options. The Galaxy M10 is said to feature a dual rear camera setup, with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. It's said to run on a 3,400mAh battery, have dimensions of 155.6x75.6x7.7mm, and weigh 160 grams.

The Samsung Galaxy M20 on the other hand is reported to also run Android 8.1 Oreo, and sport a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution. It's said to be powered by Samsung's Exynos 7885 SoC and come with 3GB and 4GB of RAM options. The Galaxy M20 is said to have a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. The 5-megapixel will reportedly be used to capture wide-angle shots. The Galaxy M20 is said to come with 32GB/ 64GB of inbuilt storage, and include a microSD card slot for memory expansion. It is said to feature a massive 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.

