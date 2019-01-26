Samsung Galaxy M-Series of smartphones is all set to launch on Monday, and ahead of that, a new report by news agency IANS tips the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 price in India. Citing reliable industry sources, and refuting media reports, the agency details the starting price of the new lineup of India-first smartphones. To recall, Samsung had confirmed weeks of Galaxy M-Series rumours earlier this month, by announcing a launch on January 28.

As we mentioned, IANS cites 'reliable industry sources' to claim the Galaxy M10 price in India will start at Rs. 7,990 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB inbuilt storage variant, while the 3GB/ 32GB variant will be priced at Rs. 8,990. The report goes on to note the Galaxy M20 price in India will start at Rs. 10,990 for the 3GB/ 32GB variant, and its 4GB/ 64GB variant will be priced at Rs. 12,990.

IANS had earlier reported the same starting prices for the Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 in India, but had not detailed the variants and their price points. The agency had in the same report also cited industry sources to claim the battery capacities of the smartphones - Galaxy M20 is said to house a massive 5,000mAh battery, while the Galaxy M10 is said to house a 3,400mAh battery.

Samsung had earlier this month confirmed the new India-first smartphones in its Galaxy M-Series would be launched on January 28. It had also revealed sales would begin via Amazon India and the Samsung India site from March 5. Amazon separately put up a micro-site, detailing some aspects of the smartphone, including Infinity-V Displays, dual rear cameras, and fingerprint sensors on some models.

"India is the first market for the global launch of 'M' series. It will go to other markets later. The 'M' portfolio which will be made available through online channel is single-mindedly designed and intended for millennials," Asim Warsi, Global Vice President, Samsung India, had told IANS earlier this month.

"You will see evocative display, massive battery with power management solutions, memory management solutions, fast charging technology -- all in 'M' devices... In one word, these are powerful devices, made for India keeping the local requirements in mind," Warsi added

Written with inputs from IANS