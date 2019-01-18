NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Price in India Tipped

, 18 January 2019
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Price in India Tipped

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy M10 will start at Rs. 7,990, Galaxy M20 from Rs 10,990
  • The smartphones will be available on Amazon.in from March 5
  • 'M' series smartphones will also be available on Samsung's online store

Samsung will launch two industry-first Galaxy M smartphones in India on January 28, with one in the sub-Rs. 10,000 segment, and another in the Rs. 10,000 segment, industry sources told IANS. The smartphones will be available on Amazon.in from March 5.

The Samsung Galaxy M10 will start at Rs. 7,990, and the Samsung Galaxy M20 from Rs 10,990, reliable industry sources told IANS on Friday.

India will be the first country to launch the new series smartphones. The 'Galaxy M' series will also be available on Samsung's online store.

The first-ever 'M' series smartphones with features like Infinity V display and massive battery power are being manufactured for the millennials at Samsung's facility in Noida - the world's largest mobile phone factory.

The new range comes with powerful display, camera, battery, and a processor.

The Samsung Galaxy M20 will house a massive 5,000mAh battery while M10 will house a 3,500mAh battery, industry sources told IANS.

Samsung Galaxy M20

Samsung Galaxy M20

Display6.13-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
RAM3GB
OSAndroid
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Price in India Tipped
OPPO R17 Pro
