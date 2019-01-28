Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 are now officially launched in India. The new Galaxy M phones are marketed as "India-first" smartphones and targeted to the millennials. The Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 both have Infinity-V Display panels as well as dual rear camera setups. The smartphones also come preloaded with a face unlock feature and pack up to 5,000mAh battery. Samsung hasn't provided its One UI based on Android Pie on the new models. However, there is a new custom skin powered by Android 8.1 Oreo. There will also be Widevine L1 support to enable HD video streaming through apps such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. The Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 also come as an online-exclusive models with their sale scheduled for February 5 via Amazon.in and Samsung India e-Store.

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 price in India, launch offers

The Samsung Galaxy M10 price in India starts at Rs. 7,990 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant, while the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model is priced at Rs. 8,990. The Galaxy M20, on the other hand, will be available at Rs. 10,990 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage configuration, while its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage version will go on sale at Rs. 12,990.

Both Samsung Galaxy M-series models will go on sale through Amazon.in and Samsung India e-Store starting February 5. The new phones will come in Charcoal Black and Ocean Blue colour options.

As an introductory offer, Jio 4G customers buying the Galaxy M-series models are entitled to receive "Double-Data" on Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 recharge packs.

Samsung Galaxy M10 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M10 runs Android 8.1 Oreo on top of Samsung Experience 9.5 UX and features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) Infinity-V Display panel along with an 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an Exynos 7870 SoC, paired with 2GB and 3GB RAM options.

Samsung has provided a dual rear camera setup on the Galaxy M10 that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.9 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary, ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. The smartphone has an ultra-wide mode to support landscapes, cityscapes, and group photos.

The Samsung Galaxy M10 has 16GB and 32GB of internal storage options, both of which are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). The smartphone also comes with USB Type-C connectivity. Furthermore, the handset packs a 3,400mAh battery that supports three times faster charging experience over a traditional USB connection using a bundled 15W charger.

Samsung Galaxy M10 and Samsung Galaxy M20

Samsung Galaxy M20 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M20 also runs Android 8.1 Oreo based on Samsung Experience 9.5 UX, but it features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-V Display along with an 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an Exynos 7904 SoC, paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options and Mali-G71 MP2 GPU.

For images and videos, there is a dual rear camera setup along with a 13-megapixel primary sensor -- sporting an f/1.9 aperture and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. An 8-megapixel sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture is available at the front.

The Galaxy M20 has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options, both of which are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). There is a fingerprint sensor at the back, and the phone also comes with a face unlock feature. Besides, the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging via USB Type-C.

