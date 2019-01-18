NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Price in India Said to Start From Rs. 7,990

18 January 2019
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Price in India Said to Start From Rs. 7,990

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Price in India is expected to be under Rs. 15,000

  • Samsung Galaxy M10 will start at Rs. 7,990, Galaxy M20 from Rs 10,990
  • The phones will be available on Amazon.in from February 5
  • 'M' series smartphones will also be available on Samsung's online store

Samsung will launch two industry-first Galaxy M smartphones in India on January 28, with one in the sub-Rs. 10,000 segment, and another in the sub Rs. 15,000 segment, industry sources told IANS. The smartphones will be available on Amazon.in and Samsung Online Shop from February 5, the company confirmed to Gadgets 360. The Galaxy M-series phones are said to be the South Korean company's answer to the Chinese smartphone makers. These are expected to be the company's first phones with an Infinity-V display.   

The Samsung Galaxy M10 will start at Rs. 7,990, and the Samsung Galaxy M20 from Rs 10,990, reliable industry sources told IANS on Friday.

India will be the first country to launch the new series smartphones. The 'Galaxy M' series will also be available on Samsung's online store.

The first-ever 'M' series smartphones with features like Infinity V display and massive battery power are being manufactured for the millennials at Samsung's facility in Noida - the world's largest mobile phone factory.

The new range comes with powerful display, camera, battery, and processor, Samsung claimed when announcing the January 28 launch date, and February 5 availability.

The Samsung Galaxy M20 will house a massive 5,000mAh battery while the Galaxy M10 will house a 3,500mAh battery, industry sources told IANS.

This last bit contradicts a recent leak, which claimed the Galaxy M10 will sport a 3,400mAh battery. Other leaked specifications include a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display. The phone is said to be powered by 14nm octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC, coupled with 2GB or 3GB of RAM. On the imaging front,

Samsung is reportedly planning to include a dual-camera setup on the back of Galaxy M10 with 13-megapixel primary sensor and 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The Samsung Galaxy M10 will reportedly run on Android 8.1 Oreo, be 7.7mm thick, and weigh 160 grams.

Written with inputs from IANS

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Price in India Said to Start From Rs. 7,990
