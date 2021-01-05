Technology News
loading
Samsung Galaxy M02s With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M02s is priced in Nepal at NPR 15,999 (roughly Rs. 9,900) for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 January 2021 14:11 IST
Samsung Galaxy M02s has a 13-megapixel primary camera at the back

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M02s features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display
  • In India, the Samsung Galaxy M02s will launch on January 7
  • Samsung Galaxy M02s is powered by the Snapdragon 450 SoC

Samsung Galaxy M02s has gone official in Nepal. The handset is set to arrive in India on January 7, but before that the Samsung Galaxy M02s has launched in the neighbouring country. Samsung Galaxy M02s offers a triple camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and has a large 5,000mAh battery integrated inside. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC and there's a 5-megapixel selfie front camera situated inside the waterdrop-notch on the display.

Samsung Galaxy M02s price, availability

The new Samsung Galaxy M02s is priced at NPR 15,999 (roughly Rs. 9,900) for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The phone is on sale via online stores in the region like Daraz.com. It has been made available in black, blue, and red colour options.

In India, the Samsung Galaxy M02s is set to launch on January 7 i.e. Thursday. The phone is said to be priced under Rs. 10,000 in the region.

Samsung Galaxy M02s specifications

Talking about the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M02s runs on Android 10-based Samsung Onee UI operating system. It features a 6.5-inch (720x1,560 pixels)TFT waterdrop-style notch display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 450 octa- core SoC with Adreno 506 GPU. There's 4GB of RAM on board and 64GB of internal storage offered with the Samsung Galaxy M02s.

The triple camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy M02s has a 13-megapixel primary camera, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. Features like ISO control, auto flash, digital zoom, HDR, and exposure compensation are offered with the phone.

As for battery, the Samsung Galaxy M02s packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W quick charge support. There is a slight chin at the bottom of the display and the Samsung Galaxy M02s has a rectangular-shaped module at the back with three sensors placed in one straight line.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy M02s

Samsung Galaxy M02s

Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1560 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M02s, Samsung Galaxy M02s price, Samsung Galaxy M02s specification, Samsung
Comment
 
 

