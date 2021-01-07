Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M02s With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M02s is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 January 2021 14:12 IST
Samsung Galaxy M02s features a 5-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M02s supports 15W fast charging
  • The phone has been made available in Blue, Black, and Red colours
  • Samsung Galaxy M02s is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM option

Samsung Galaxy M02s has launched in India as the latest smartphone offering by the company. The budgeted handset is priced under Rs. 10,000 and its key specifications include 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC and there's a triple camera setup at the back. Samsung Galaxy M02s features a waterdrop-style notch. The phone was launched in Nepal a few days ago and now it has arrived in India as well.

Samsung Galaxy M02s price in India, sale

Samsung Galaxy M02s is priced in India at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option and Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The phone will be available in three colour options – Black, Blue, and Red. It will go on sale via Amazon.in, Samsung.com, and key retail stores across India. Samsung has not announced availability of the phone and Amazon says that ‘sale will start soon'.

Samsung Galaxy M02s specifications

Detailing key specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M02s runs on Android 10-based Samsung One UI operating system. It features a 6.5-inch (720x1,560 pixels) HD+ waterdrop-style notch TFT LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 450 octa-core SoC with Adreno 506 GPU. There's up to 4GB of RAM on board and up to 64GB of internal storage options offered with the Samsung Galaxy M02s. It supports microSD for expansion of storage (up to 1TB).

As for camera, the triple camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy M02s has a 13-megapixel primary camera, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. Features like ISO control, auto flash, digital zoom, HDR, and exposure compensation are offered with the phone.

Samsung Galaxy M02s packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W quick charge support. The phone weighs 196 grams and it is 9.1mm thin.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1560 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala
