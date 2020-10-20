Samsung Galaxy M02 has allegedly been spotted in a Geekbench listing that hints at some of the smartphone's expected specifications. The listed phone comes with model number SM-M025F and is believed to be the Galaxy M02. It suggests that the phone will come with Android 10 out of the box and have an octa-core Qualcomm processor. Additionally, the Galaxy M02 has been spotted in a Bluetooth SIG listing, along with several other model numbers that are said to carry the name Galaxy A02s.

The Geekbench listing shows a Samsung phone with model number SM-M025F, believed to be the Galaxy M02. It states that the phone will have 3GB of RAM – or that could be one variant of the phone – and be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm processor with base frequency of 1.80GHz. The phone is listed with a single-core score of 128 and a multi-core score of 486. It will run Android 10 out of the box and going by the specifications, the smartphone seems to be an entry-level model.

The Geekbench listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice and independently verified by Gadgets 360. The publication also states that the Galaxy M02 was also spotted in a Bluetooth SIG listing. It seems like the Bluetooth SIG listing for these phones has been updated and includes models SM-M025F_DS and SM-A025F_DS, both of which have been listed with the name Galaxy A02s. This suggests that the Galaxy M02 will be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A02 or the Galaxy A02s.

The phone has also been allegedly spotted in a Wi-Fi Alliance listing that shows the model number SM-M025F/DS and that the phone supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. The listing was first spotted by SamMobile.

Last week, a Nemko AS website listing showed multiple Samsung phone model numbers – SM-A025F/DS, SM-A025F, SM-M025F/DS, SM-A025M/DS, and SM-A025M – believed to be the Samsung Galaxy A02, except for the SM-M025F/DS mode number. But, since the SM-M025F/DS model number was listed along with the Galaxy A02 model numbers, it falls in line with speculations that the Galaxy M02 could be a rebranded Galaxy A02 for certain regions.

