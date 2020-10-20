Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M02 Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench, Bluetooth SIG Website; Could Be Rebranded Galaxy A02s

Samsung Galaxy M02 Geekbench listing shows the phone with 3GB of RAM, while the Bluetooth SIG listing shows presence of Bluetooth 4.2.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 20 October 2020 12:07 IST
Samsung Galaxy M02 is said to be an entry-level smartphone

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M02 shows up on Geekbench
  • The phone is said to run Android 10 out of the box
  • Samsung Galaxy M02 may be a rebranded Galaxy A02 or Galaxy A02s

Samsung Galaxy M02 has allegedly been spotted in a Geekbench listing that hints at some of the smartphone's expected specifications. The listed phone comes with model number SM-M025F and is believed to be the Galaxy M02. It suggests that the phone will come with Android 10 out of the box and have an octa-core Qualcomm processor. Additionally, the Galaxy M02 has been spotted in a Bluetooth SIG listing, along with several other model numbers that are said to carry the name Galaxy A02s.

The Geekbench listing shows a Samsung phone with model number SM-M025F, believed to be the Galaxy M02. It states that the phone will have 3GB of RAM – or that could be one variant of the phone – and be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm processor with base frequency of 1.80GHz. The phone is listed with a single-core score of 128 and a multi-core score of 486. It will run Android 10 out of the box and going by the specifications, the smartphone seems to be an entry-level model.

The Geekbench listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice and independently verified by Gadgets 360. The publication also states that the Galaxy M02 was also spotted in a Bluetooth SIG listing. It seems like the Bluetooth SIG listing for these phones has been updated and includes models SM-M025F_DS and SM-A025F_DS, both of which have been listed with the name Galaxy A02s. This suggests that the Galaxy M02 will be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A02 or the Galaxy A02s.

The phone has also been allegedly spotted in a Wi-Fi Alliance listing that shows the model number SM-M025F/DS and that the phone supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. The listing was first spotted by SamMobile.

Last week, a Nemko AS website listing showed multiple Samsung phone model numbers – SM-A025F/DS, SM-A025F, SM-M025F/DS, SM-A025M/DS, and SM-A025M – believed to be the Samsung Galaxy A02, except for the SM-M025F/DS mode number. But, since the SM-M025F/DS model number was listed along with the Galaxy A02 model numbers, it falls in line with speculations that the Galaxy M02 could be a rebranded Galaxy A02 for certain regions.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M02, Samsung Galaxy A02, Samsung Galaxy A02s, GeekBench
