Samsung Galaxy M02 launch in India is on January 7 and it will be priced under Rs. 10,000, Samsung has confirmed. A dedicated microsite for the phone is also live on the Samsung India website. The company has shared some of the specifications of the Galaxy M02. The upcoming phone has also been spotted on multiple certification websites in the past. Samsung says that the Galaxy M02 will offer the best of gaming, streaming, browsing, and photography experience. This will be the first time a Samsung Galaxy phone with 4GB of RAM is launched for under Rs. 10,000.

Samsung Galaxy M02 launch in India, price

Samsung India website has been updated with a dedicated microsite revealing that the Samsung Galaxy M02 will be launched on January 7 at 1pm IST. The phone will be priced under Rs. 10,000 and will be the first Galaxy phone with 4GB RAM that will be offered at that price point.

Samsung also shared that the phone will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity V Display, 4GB RAM, and be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The microsite also shows relatively thick bezels all around with a thicker chin. The power and volume buttons are located on the right side.

Previous rumours had suggested that the Samsung Galaxy M02 will be powered by the Snapdragon 450 SoC and have a variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The phone is said to come with a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and two other 2-megapixel sensors. It could also support 15W fast charging through a Micro-USB port.

Late in November, a support page for the Samsung Galaxy M02 went live on the official website with model number SM-M025F/DS. The phone was also spotted in a Geekbench listing showing the phone runs on Android 10.

