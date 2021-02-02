Samsung Galaxy M02 has been officially launched as the company's latest affordable phone, weeks after being a part of the rumour mill. The new model is a successor to the Galaxy M01 that was launched in June last year. Samsung Galaxy M02 comes with dual rear cameras and is powered by a MediaTek SoC. The phone also packs a 5,000mAh battery and includes 32GB of onboard storage. The Galaxy M02 will compete against the likes of Poco C3, Redmi 9, Realme C15, and Micromax In 1b.

Samsung Galaxy M02 price in India, availability

Samsung Galaxy M02 price in India has been set at Rs. 6,999 for the lone 2GB + 32GB storage variant, though it will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 6,799 initially, as per the product page on Amazon. The phone also has a 3GB + 32GB storage option that is yet to receive a price tag. The Galaxy M02 comes in Black, Blue, Gray, and Red colour options, and it will go on sale through Amazon, Samsung India online store, and leading offline retailers from February 9.

Samsung Galaxy M02 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M02 runs on Android 10 with One UI on top. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. It comes with a MediaTek SoC, along with up to 3GB of RAM. For photos and videos, the Galaxy M02 has a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The phone also includes a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Samsung Galaxy M02 comes with up to 32GB of onboard storage. The inbuilt storage is expandable (upto 1TB) via a dedicated microSD card slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports standard 10W charging. It has 9.1mm of thickness and 206 grams of weight.

