Samsung Galaxy M02 has reportedly been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website hinting at the imminent launch of the smartphone. The handset features the model number SM-025F/DS, and the listing confirms that it will be a dual-SIM smartphone. It does not reveal any other information but the phone has already been spotted on Geekbench sporting the same model number. It stated that the phone will have 3GB of RAM and come equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm processor with base frequency of 1.80GHz.

As first spotted by Root MyGalaxy, the listing of the alleged Samsung Galaxy M02 on BIS certification reveals that the smartphone will support dual-SIM functionality. Gadgets 360 was unable to independently confirm the BIS listing.

The smartphone has also been spotted on various certification websites, like Geekbench with the same SM-025F model number. It has a single-core score of 128 and a multi-core score of 486. The phone runs Android 10 out-of-the-box and it seems to be an entry-level model.

A Bluetooth SIG certification shows two phones with model numbers SM-M025F_DS and SM-A025F_DS. Both these smartphones have been listed with the name Galaxy A02s. This suggests that the Samsung Galaxy M02 could be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A02s or Galaxy A02. The phone has also been allegedly spotted in a Wi-Fi Alliance listing that shows the model number SM-M025F/DS and that the phone supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi.

Furthermore, a Nemko AS website listing showed multiple Samsung phone model numbers SM-A025F/DS, SM-A025F, SM-M025F/DS, SM-A025M/DS, and SM-A025M which are believed to be the Samsung Galaxy A02. There is, however, a smartphone with SM-M025F/DS model number listed along with the Galaxy A02 model numbers. This further strengthens the rumours that the Galaxy M02 could be a rebranded Galaxy A02 for certain regions.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.