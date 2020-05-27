Samsung Galaxy M01 is expected to launch in India in the first week of June, and a new variant – Galaxy M01s – has been spotted online. The Samsung Galaxy M01s has been spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance website and on GeekBench as well, hinting that the company has already begun working on an off-shoot for the Galaxy M01. The Samsung Galaxy M01s has been listed on the two sites with the same model number M-M017F. Strangely, this Samsung entry-level model is expected to run on Android 9 out-of-the-box.

Talking about the Wi-Fi Alliance listing first, the Samsung Galaxy M01s was spotted on the site with model number SM-M017F/DS. The listing tips that the phone will support dual-SIM slots, and feature a single band 2.4 GHz WI-Fi 802.11 b/g/n network. It is tipped to support Wi-Fi Direct as well. The Wi-Fi listing suggests that the Samsung Galaxy M01s will run on Android 9 Pie.

The Geekbench listing comes with the same model number SM-M017F, and this tips that the Samsung Galaxy M01s may be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762V) processor, and 3GB RAM. The Geekbench listing also suggests that the phone will run on the dated Android 9 Pie. The Samsung Galaxy M01s manages to achieve 747 single-core score, and 3,526 multi-core score on Geekbench.

It's odd that the Galaxy M01s is tipped to run on Android Pie, given that it has been several months since the arrival of Android 10. This could just be a Samsung testing unit, and the company plans to upgrade the software before it launches the smartphone commercially. This is pure conjecture from our end, and Samsung should offer more clarity when it officially launches the phone. Apart from this, there is little else that is known about the Galaxy M01s, and more information is expected to trickle down as launch date nears.

The Samsung Galaxy M01, expected to launch next month, is reported to be priced under Rs. 10,000 in India. It will compete against budget offerings like Realme C3 and Redmi 8A. It is tipped to feature a a 5.71-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) TFT display and be powered by the Snapdragon 439 SoC. The rear cameras include a 13-megapixel primary sensor there is expected to be a 4,000mAh battery inside the phone with 5W charging support.

