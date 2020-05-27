Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M01s Spotted on Geekbench and Wi-Fi Alliance, Key Specifications Tipped

Samsung Galaxy M01s may run on the dated Android 9 and be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762V) processor.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 May 2020 15:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M01s Spotted on Geekbench and Wi-Fi Alliance, Key Specifications Tipped

Samsung Galaxy M01s is tipped to support Wi-Fi Direct

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M01s is listed on the sites with model number SM-M017F
  • The phone is tipped to pack 3GB of RAM
  • Samsung Galaxy M01 is expected to launch in first week of June

Samsung Galaxy M01 is expected to launch in India in the first week of June, and a new variant – Galaxy M01s – has been spotted online. The Samsung Galaxy M01s has been spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance website and on GeekBench as well, hinting that the company has already begun working on an off-shoot for the Galaxy M01. The Samsung Galaxy M01s has been listed on the two sites with the same model number M-M017F. Strangely, this Samsung entry-level model is expected to run on Android 9 out-of-the-box.

Talking about the Wi-Fi Alliance listing first, the Samsung Galaxy M01s was spotted on the site with model number SM-M017F/DS. The listing tips that the phone will support dual-SIM slots, and feature a single band 2.4 GHz WI-Fi 802.11 b/g/n network. It is tipped to support Wi-Fi Direct as well. The Wi-Fi listing suggests that the Samsung Galaxy M01s will run on Android 9 Pie.

The Geekbench listing comes with the same model number SM-M017F, and this tips that the Samsung Galaxy M01s may be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762V) processor, and 3GB RAM. The Geekbench listing also suggests that the phone will run on the dated Android 9 Pie. The Samsung Galaxy M01s manages to achieve 747 single-core score, and 3,526 multi-core score on Geekbench.

It's odd that the Galaxy M01s is tipped to run on Android Pie, given that it has been several months since the arrival of Android 10. This could just be a Samsung testing unit, and the company plans to upgrade the software before it launches the smartphone commercially. This is pure conjecture from our end, and Samsung should offer more clarity when it officially launches the phone. Apart from this, there is little else that is known about the Galaxy M01s, and more information is expected to trickle down as launch date nears.

The Samsung Galaxy M01, expected to launch next month, is reported to be priced under Rs. 10,000 in India. It will compete against budget offerings like Realme C3 and Redmi 8A. It is tipped to feature a a 5.71-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) TFT display and be powered by the Snapdragon 439 SoC. The rear cameras include a 13-megapixel primary sensor there is expected to be a 4,000mAh battery inside the phone with 5W charging support.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M01s, Samsung Galaxy M01s Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M01, Samsung Galaxy M01s Launch India, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Zoom Urges Users to Update App Before May 30 for Security Enhancements, GCM Encryption

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M01s Spotted on Geekbench and Wi-Fi Alliance, Key Specifications Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Kerala's Liquor App 'BevQ' Gets Google's Nod, Launch Expected Soon: Reports
  2. OnePlus Wants to Make a Comeback in Affordable Smartphone Market: CEO
  3. India's 'Mitron App' Ranks Above TikTok on Google Play Top Free App List
  4. Jio Fiber Offering Double Monthly Data to Annual Subscribers: All Details
  5. BSNL Implements AnyCast DNS 61.1.1.1 Allowing Faster Internet Browsing
  6. Moto G Fast With Triple Cameras and 2-Day Battery Life Leaked: Report
  7. JioMart Online Grocery Service Now Available in 200 Towns Across India
  8. Realme X3 SuperZoom With 5x Optical Zoom Support, 120Hz Display Launched
  9. Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X Pro With 48-Megapixel Main Camera Launched
  10. Redmi Smart TV X Series Debuts With 4K UHD Support, Dolby Audio
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M01s Spotted on Geekbench and Wi-Fi Alliance, Key Specifications Tipped
  2. Zoom Urges Users to Update App Before May 30 for Security Enhancements, GCM Encryption
  3. SonyLIV 2.0 Update Starts Rolling Out With a New Interface, Logo
  4. Android Tablet Users Can Now Create Google Duo Account Without Phone Number: Report
  5. Vivo Days Sale Kicks Off on Flipkart With Cashback Offers, No-Cost EMI Options
  6. Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i, IdeaPad Duet 3i 2-in-1 Windows 10 Tablets With LTE Support Launched
  7. Collision of Galaxies May Have Spurred Our Solar System's Formation
  8. BevQ: Kerala's New Liquor App Reportedly Gets Google's Nod, Launch Expected Soon
  9. Apple to Reopen About 100 US Stores, Most With Curbside Pickup
  10. Xiaomi to Launch Mi TV Stick, a New Android-Based Streaming Device: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com