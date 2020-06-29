Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M01s Tipped to Sport 4,000mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy M01s was recently spotted on TÜV Rheinland’s battery safety certification

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 29 June 2020 19:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M01s Tipped to Sport 4,000mAh Battery

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy M01 (above) in India

Highlights
  • Samsung recently launched the Galaxy M01
  • It is tipped to come with 32GB of storage
  • Latest leak hints at a 4,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M01s details have leaked — again — according to reports. Samsung has been having a hard time keeping its upcoming Galaxy M01s under wraps. This new smartphone is expected to be a part of the Galaxy M series and has leaked a couple of times in the past. Samsung had recently launched the Galaxy M01 in India for a price of Rs. 8,999. It has barely been a month since the launch of the Galaxy M01 and leaks of the Galaxy M01s are already coming out. The Galaxy M01s has leaked in the past tipping storage capacity and colour options. Now the device was spotted on TÜV Rheinland's battery safety certification website tipping battery capacity.

The TÜV Rheinland's website includes some new information about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M01s that was first reported by RootMyGalaxy. It tips that the device will sport a 4,000mAh battery and is said to come with a 5V 1.55A charger. The capacity is similar to the Galaxy M01, and based on the charger specifications mentioned, it might not get a fast charger in the box.

samsung galaxy m01s tuv rhienland rootmygalaxy gadgets360 Samsung Galaxy M01s

The Galaxy M01s is tipped to sport a 4,000mAh battery
Photo Credit: Root MyGalaxy

 

A previous leak tipped that the Galaxy M01s will sport 32GB of internal storage. The storage capacity is identical to the Galaxy M01 that went on sale earlier. The previous report also hinted that the Galaxy M01s will launch in Blue and Gray colour variants.

Another leak tipped that the Galaxy M01s would run Android 9 Pie as it was spotted on the BIS certification website. But given that Samsung is launching all phones with Android 10, we think that it is highly unlikely that the Galaxy M01s will run Android 9 Pie.

With leaks coming out at a steady pace, it is possible that Samsung could bring the Galaxy M01s to the market soon. Based on its leaked specifications, we can expect it to be yet another budget offering in the affordable M series lineup.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M01s
Aditya Shenoy Aditya Shenoy writes reviews smartphones, wearables, headphones and speakers for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. Aditya is a reviewer for Gadgets 360 and has written extensively about smartphones, software updates, and upcoming devices. Aditya is available on Twitter at @adishenoy, and you can mail him at adityashenoy@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M01s Tipped to Sport 4,000mAh Battery
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Disney+ Hotstar Unveils Six Bollywood Movies, Exclusively for Streaming
  2. Have Apple, Google Silently Installed COVID-19 Tracker on Your Phone?
  3. Fossil Launches Solar-Powered Watch in India, Now on Sale
  4. Oppo F15 Gets a Blazing Blue Colour Option in India
  5. Netflix’s Bulbbul, From Anushka Sharma, Is Wired All Wrong
  6. PUBG Mobile Gets a New Update on July 7, With New Livik Map
  7. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  8. Jio Reportedly Offering Free 2GB Data to Select Users, Again
  9. Chingari App, Another TikTok Rival From India, Hits 25 Lakh Downloads
  10. Xiaomi Announces Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C Will Launch Tomorrow
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M01s Tipped to Sport 4,000mAh Battery
  2. Redmi K40 Specifications Leaked Online, Said to Have MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC
  3. LG Harmony 4 With Dual Rear Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Realme C11 Price Leaked Ahead of Tuesday’s Launch
  5. #BoycottNetflix Trends on Twitter Over Telugu Film Krishna and His Leela
  6. Bhuj, Laxmmi Bomb, Sadak 2, Three Other Bollywood Movies Head to Disney+ Hotstar
  7. Beyond Tiktok: Many Popular Apps Are Snooping On Your Clipboard
  8. Fossil Solar Watch Launched in India, Now on Sale
  9. PUBG Mobile Update 0.19.0 Coming on July 7 With New Livik Map
  10. Jio Brings Free 2GB High-Speed Data Back for Select Users: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com