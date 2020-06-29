Samsung Galaxy M01s details have leaked — again — according to reports. Samsung has been having a hard time keeping its upcoming Galaxy M01s under wraps. This new smartphone is expected to be a part of the Galaxy M series and has leaked a couple of times in the past. Samsung had recently launched the Galaxy M01 in India for a price of Rs. 8,999. It has barely been a month since the launch of the Galaxy M01 and leaks of the Galaxy M01s are already coming out. The Galaxy M01s has leaked in the past tipping storage capacity and colour options. Now the device was spotted on TÜV Rheinland's battery safety certification website tipping battery capacity.

The TÜV Rheinland's website includes some new information about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M01s that was first reported by RootMyGalaxy. It tips that the device will sport a 4,000mAh battery and is said to come with a 5V 1.55A charger. The capacity is similar to the Galaxy M01, and based on the charger specifications mentioned, it might not get a fast charger in the box.

The Galaxy M01s is tipped to sport a 4,000mAh battery

Photo Credit: Root MyGalaxy

A previous leak tipped that the Galaxy M01s will sport 32GB of internal storage. The storage capacity is identical to the Galaxy M01 that went on sale earlier. The previous report also hinted that the Galaxy M01s will launch in Blue and Gray colour variants.

Another leak tipped that the Galaxy M01s would run Android 9 Pie as it was spotted on the BIS certification website. But given that Samsung is launching all phones with Android 10, we think that it is highly unlikely that the Galaxy M01s will run Android 9 Pie.

With leaks coming out at a steady pace, it is possible that Samsung could bring the Galaxy M01s to the market soon. Based on its leaked specifications, we can expect it to be yet another budget offering in the affordable M series lineup.