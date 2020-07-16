Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M01s With Helio P22 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M01s price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the sole 3GB + 32GB storage variant.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 16 July 2020 13:41 IST
Samsung Galaxy M01s comes in two colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M01s has an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies
  • It is available to buy on the Samsung retail and online stores
  • Samsung Galaxy M01s packs a 4,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M01s has made its debut in India as a new version of the Galaxy M01 smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy M01s and Galaxy M01, both are similar in several aspects; however, the newer model packs a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC. Other features of the newly launched Samsung Galaxy M01s include dual rear cameras, a 4,000mAh battery, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is available in two colour options and a single storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy M01s price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M01s price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the sole 3GB + 32GB storage variant. Its colour options include Light Blue and Gray, and both the models are said to be available to purchase via Samsung's offline retail stores, Samsung.com, and other e-retailers. We spotted it on Amazon India, but just like Samsung.com, the device was currently unavailable at the time of writing. We've reached out for clarification on when online availability can be expected.

As its name suggests, the Samsung Galaxy M01s is a new version of the Samsung Galaxy M01 that was launched in India in June. The Samsung Galaxy M01 price in India starts at Rs. 8,999 for the single ‎3GB‎ + 32GB storage option.

Samsung Galaxy M01s specifications, features

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy M01s runs Android 9 Pie with One UI Core on top. It sports a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1,280 pixels) TFT display with an 'Infinity V-Cut' notch that houses the front camera. The phone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC (MT6762) SoC, coupled with 3GB RAM. The 32GB onboard storage can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

Similar to the Samsung Galaxy M01, the newly launched Samsung Galaxy M01s also has a dual rear camera setup. The vertical rear camera module packs a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. Samsung claims that the dual cameras support Live Focus, which allows users to capture "creative" photos. For selfies and video calling there's an 8-megapixel front camera.

Other features of the Samsung Galaxy M01s include Dolby Atmos technology that gives a surround sound experience. It also has the Samsung Health app pre-installed that enables users to monitor health. Connectivity options on the Galaxy M01s include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and 4G LTE. It supports face unlock and there's a fingerprint sensor at the back for biometric security. The phone also equips a 4,000mAh battery.

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy M01s measures 157x76x7.8mm and weighs 168 grams.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy M01s

Samsung Galaxy M01s

Display 6.20-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762)
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 720x1280 pixels
