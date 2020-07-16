Samsung Galaxy M01s has made its debut in India as a new version of the Galaxy M01 smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy M01s and Galaxy M01, both are similar in several aspects; however, the newer model packs a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC. Other features of the newly launched Samsung Galaxy M01s include dual rear cameras, a 4,000mAh battery, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is available in two colour options and a single storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy M01s price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M01s price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the sole 3GB + 32GB storage variant. Its colour options include Light Blue and Gray, and both the models are said to be available to purchase via Samsung's offline retail stores, Samsung.com, and other e-retailers. We spotted it on Amazon India, but just like Samsung.com, the device was currently unavailable at the time of writing. We've reached out for clarification on when online availability can be expected.

As its name suggests, the Samsung Galaxy M01s is a new version of the Samsung Galaxy M01 that was launched in India in June. The Samsung Galaxy M01 price in India starts at Rs. 8,999 for the single ‎3GB‎ + 32GB storage option.

Samsung Galaxy M01s specifications, features

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy M01s runs Android 9 Pie with One UI Core on top. It sports a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1,280 pixels) TFT display with an 'Infinity V-Cut' notch that houses the front camera. The phone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC (MT6762) SoC, coupled with 3GB RAM. The 32GB onboard storage can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

Similar to the Samsung Galaxy M01, the newly launched Samsung Galaxy M01s also has a dual rear camera setup. The vertical rear camera module packs a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. Samsung claims that the dual cameras support Live Focus, which allows users to capture "creative" photos. For selfies and video calling there's an 8-megapixel front camera.

Other features of the Samsung Galaxy M01s include Dolby Atmos technology that gives a surround sound experience. It also has the Samsung Health app pre-installed that enables users to monitor health. Connectivity options on the Galaxy M01s include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and 4G LTE. It supports face unlock and there's a fingerprint sensor at the back for biometric security. The phone also equips a 4,000mAh battery.

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy M01s measures 157x76x7.8mm and weighs 168 grams.

