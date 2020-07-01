Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy M01s Spotted in Google Play Console Listing, Appears to Be Rebranded Galaxy A10s: Report

Samsung Galaxy M01s Spotted in Google Play Console Listing, Appears to Be Rebranded Galaxy A10s: Report

Samsung Galaxy M01s is said to be powered by the octa-core MediaTek MT6762 (Helio P22) SoC.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 1 July 2020 17:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M01s Spotted in Google Play Console Listing, Appears to Be Rebranded Galaxy A10s: Report

Samsung Galaxy A10s (above) comes with a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M01s spotted in Google Play Console listing
  • It may be a rebranded Samsung Galaxy A10s
  • Samsung Galaxy M01s does not have a release date yet

Samsung Galaxy M01s, the rumoured follow-up to the Galaxy M01 that launched earlier in June, has been reportedly spotted in a Google Play Console listing. It shows that the upcoming Galaxy M01s might just be a rebranded version of the Samsung Galaxy A10s. The listing also shows some specifications of the rumoured Galaxy M01s including a Helio P22 SoC and 2GB of RAM. As of now, Samsung has not shared any information on the Galaxy M01s but it has been allegedly spotted in various listings online.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the Google Play Console listing of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy M01s comes with the name “Samsung Galaxy M01sGalaxyA10s” which suggests that it might be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A10s that was launched in August of last year. The listing also shows specifications under the ‘a10s' moniker including the octa-core MediaTek MT6762 (Helio P22) SoC, the PowerVR GE8320 GPU, a 720x1,520 pixels display with 280ppi pixel density, and 2GB of RAM. It also lists both Android 9 and Android 10 but as seen in the Wi-Fi Alliance listing of the rumoured Galaxy M01s, it may come with Android 9 out-of-the-box.

If the rumoured Samsung Galaxy M01s actually does come out as a rebranded Galaxy A10s, it can be expected to feature a 6.20-inch display, along with dual rear cameras including a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies there might be an 8-megapixel sensor housed in a notch. It may come with a 4,000mAh battery that was also tipped through the TÜV Rheinland's website, and have 32GB of onboard storage. It is also said to come in two colour options namely, Blue and Grey. The Galaxy M01s could have a fingerprint scanner on the back with support for 4G, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Samsung has not confirmed the existence of a Galaxy M01s as of yet so this piece of information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

 

WWDC 2020 had a lot of exciting announcements from Apple, but which are the best iOS 14 features for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M01s, Samsung Galaxy A10s
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
CERT-In Indian Cyber-Security Agency Warns of Malicious Google Chrome Extensions
BSNL 4G Tender Cancelled by DoT, Fresh Tender May Exclude Chinese Companies: Sources

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M01s Spotted in Google Play Console Listing, Appears to Be Rebranded Galaxy A10s: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC
  2. Shinco S43UQLS 4K LED Smart TV Launched in India
  3. OnePlus Nord's Limited Pre-Orders Go Live Today in Select Markets
  4. Poco M2 Pro Set to Launch in India on July 7
  5. TikTok Was Banned by the Government and Can’t be Downloaded Anymore
  6. Thomson Oath Pro 4K Android TV Series Launched in India
  7. Here’s How to Download Your TikTok Videos
  8. Amazon Wow Salary Days Sale Kicks Off With Discounts on TVs, Other Products
  9. From Dil Bechara to Umbrella Academy 2, What to Watch in July
  10. 5 Indian Alternatives to UC Browser You Can Install on Your Android Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft's New Initiative Aims to Teach 25 Million People Digital Work Skills
  2. China: US 'Oppressing Chinese Companies' in New Huawei Move
  3. Disney+ Hotstar July 2020 Releases: Dil Bechara, Ray Donovan, Hamilton, and More
  4. Amazon Prime Video Introduces Watch Party Feature For Group Streaming
  5. OECD Says US Still Committed to Global Digital Tax Talks
  6. BSNL 4G Tender Cancelled by DoT, Fresh Tender May Exclude Chinese Companies: Sources
  7. Samsung Galaxy M01s Spotted in Google Play Console Listing, Appears to Be Rebranded Galaxy A10s: Report
  8. CERT-In Indian Cyber-Security Agency Warns of Malicious Google Chrome Extensions
  9. Spotify Premium Duo Expands Worldwide, Costs Rs. 149 in India
  10. Airtel, Jio Seen Blocking Access to DuckDuckGo Privacy-Focused Search Engine
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com