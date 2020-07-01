Samsung Galaxy M01s, the rumoured follow-up to the Galaxy M01 that launched earlier in June, has been reportedly spotted in a Google Play Console listing. It shows that the upcoming Galaxy M01s might just be a rebranded version of the Samsung Galaxy A10s. The listing also shows some specifications of the rumoured Galaxy M01s including a Helio P22 SoC and 2GB of RAM. As of now, Samsung has not shared any information on the Galaxy M01s but it has been allegedly spotted in various listings online.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the Google Play Console listing of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy M01s comes with the name “Samsung Galaxy M01sGalaxyA10s” which suggests that it might be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A10s that was launched in August of last year. The listing also shows specifications under the ‘a10s' moniker including the octa-core MediaTek MT6762 (Helio P22) SoC, the PowerVR GE8320 GPU, a 720x1,520 pixels display with 280ppi pixel density, and 2GB of RAM. It also lists both Android 9 and Android 10 but as seen in the Wi-Fi Alliance listing of the rumoured Galaxy M01s, it may come with Android 9 out-of-the-box.

If the rumoured Samsung Galaxy M01s actually does come out as a rebranded Galaxy A10s, it can be expected to feature a 6.20-inch display, along with dual rear cameras including a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies there might be an 8-megapixel sensor housed in a notch. It may come with a 4,000mAh battery that was also tipped through the TÜV Rheinland's website, and have 32GB of onboard storage. It is also said to come in two colour options namely, Blue and Grey. The Galaxy M01s could have a fingerprint scanner on the back with support for 4G, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Samsung has not confirmed the existence of a Galaxy M01s as of yet so this piece of information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

WWDC 2020 had a lot of exciting announcements from Apple, but which are the best iOS 14 features for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.