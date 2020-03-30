Samsung Galaxy M01 is said to be an upcoming budget offering from the South Korean giant. The Samsung Galaxy M01 was spotted on Geekbench in a listing earlier this month, hinting that Samsung's budget smartphone will come with 3GB of RAM and a Qualcomm processor. Now, the Samsung Galaxy M01 is has been spotted to have received its Wi-Fi certification on the Wi-Fi Alliance, which hinted that the Galaxy M01 will run on Android 10 out of the box and come with dual-SIM capabilities.

The Wi-Fi Alliance certification, which was spotted by SamMobile report, shows the certification date of the Samsung Galaxy M01 as March 25. It shows that speculated Galaxy M01, listed as model number SM-M015G/DS , will support 2.4GHz frequency bands for Wi-Fi and will come with Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Photo Credit: Wi-Fi alliance

Samsung Galaxy M01 Wi-Fi alliance listing

The Samsung Galaxy M01, reported to be Samsung's budget offering in its 'M' series of smartphones, was also spotted on Geekbench earlier this month. The listing hinted that the Samsung Galaxy M01 might come with 3GB of RAM for at least one variant. It was also reported that the smartphone might use a quad-core Qualcomm SoC with a 2.02GHz maximum clock speed.

It was also reported that the Samsung Galaxy M01 might come with an option of 32GB of inbuilt storage and have three colour options. Further, another report had said that the CPU listing on Geekbench has the same description as the Snapdragon 439 SoC, which also powers the current budget offering from Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy A01, which was announced in December last year.