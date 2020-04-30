Samsung Galaxy M01 has leaked on many occasions in the past, and now it has reportedly been spotted on Google Play Console. The upcoming smartphone's key specifications have leaked on the site, and it appears to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC. The phone was spotted on Geekbench last month, and was even caught receiving Wi-Fi-Alliance certification. All of this, along with the new Google Play Console listing, indicates that the Samsung Galaxy M01 official launch may not be far away.

As for the Google Play Console listing, spotted by TechieDark, the Samsung Galaxy M01 will run on the latest Android 10 software. Like all Samsung phones, it would most likely come with the One UI skin on top. The listing suggests that the phone will feature HD+ (720x 1,520 pixels) screen with 320pi screen density. The phone will sport an Infinity-V display design to house the selfie camera. An image attached alongside shows a slight chin at the bottom of the display, and slim bezels on all the other sides of the phone.

The Samsung Galaxy M01 is tipped to be powered by the 2GHz Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset ( 4x 2GHz ARM Cortex-A53 and 4x 1.5GHz ARM Cortex-A53) paired with 3GB of RAM. There is an Adreno 505 GPU integrated inside with a clock speed of 560MHz. The Google Play Console lists the Samsung Galaxy M01 with the model number SM-M015G.

The phone was listed with the same model number on Geekbench as well, and it managed to get a single-core score of 856 and a multi-core score of 3,327. The Samsung Galaxy M01 is expected to pack a 6.4-inch screen, 32GB of onboard storage, and come in three colour options – Black, Blue, and Red. The Wi-Fi Alliance listing suggests that the phone will support 2.4GHz frequency bands for Wi-Fi. Judging by the leaked specifications, the Galaxy M01 is expected to be a budget offering in Samsung's ‘Galaxy M' series.