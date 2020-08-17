Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M01 Gets a Price Cut in India, Reduced to Rs. 8,399 on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy M01 comes in a single 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 17 August 2020 14:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy M01 comes with a dual rear camera setup and waterdrop-style notch

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M01 sports 4,000mAh battery
  • The phone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy M01 features a dual rear camera setup

Samsung Galaxy M01 is receiving a price cut and will be available for Rs. 8,399 on Amazon starting tomorrow, August 18, a teaser on the e-commerce website has revealed. The smartphone is listed on Samsung's online store for Rs 8,999 for the single 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. The phone comes in three colour options. It was launched in June along with the Galaxy M11. The pocket-friendly phone comes with a waterdrop-style notch display as well as a dual rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy M01 price in India, availability

As per a banner on Amazon, the phone will be available for Rs. 8,399 for the sole 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. It will be up for sale with the new price tag from tomorrow, August 18. The phone has three colour options to choose from — Black, Blue, and Red. There's a ‘Notify Me' button on the product's microsite for interested customers to register. As of yet, it is not clear whether this is a permanent price cut or a temporary price drop. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Samsung regarding the same. This report will be updated as soon as we hear from the company.

Amazon galaxyM01 Galaxy M01

Samsung Galaxy M01 will be available from August 18
Photo Credit: Amazon

Samsung Galaxy M01 specifications

Samsung Galaxy M01 was launched in June with a 5.71-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V Display panel with 720x1560 pixels resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM. The phone has 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB). The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs on Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top.

For photography, the Samsung Galaxy M01 comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front is a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens for selfies. The phone comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, and includes a 4,000mAh battery. There is neither support for fast charging nor a fingerprint sensor on the phone.

 

Will OnePlus 8 series be able to take on iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S20 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M01, Samsung Galaxy M01 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy M01 specifications, Amazon
Comment
 
 

