Samsung Galaxy M-Series Smartphones Said to Sport Infinity-V Displays

Samsung's Galaxy M-Series smartphones, said to make set to make their global debut in India in January 2019, are now said to sport Infinity-V displays up to 6.4 inches in size and large batteries, including what's probably the largest ever on any Samsung smartphone, industry sources told IANS.

The South Korean tech giant is likely to launch up to four smartphones in the Galaxy M series, the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, and Galaxy M40, the sources told IANS.

The launch of the Galaxy M-Series in India, following months of R&D carried out by Samsung India, would be in line with the company's strategy to consolidate its position among the country's millennials, IANS reported.

This new series comes on the heel of Galaxy A7 (2018) and Galaxy A9 (2018) - Samsung's first triple and quad-rear camera smartphones.

In 2018, Samsung's flagship devices - Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, and Galaxy Note 9 - became bestsellers, while Galaxy 'J' series continues to rule the mid-price segment, according to industry experts speaking with IANS.

Samsung India is also set to launch other interesting products across domains early in 2019 to maintain its leading position in the country, IANS reported.

Written with inputs from IANS

