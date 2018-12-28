NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy M-Series Smartphones Said to Sport Infinity-V Displays

, 28 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M-Series Smartphones Said to Sport Infinity-V Displays

Highlights

  • The smartphones will sport Infinity-V displays up to 6.4 inches in size
  • Samsung is likely to launch up to four smartphones in the Galaxy M series
  • The launch will follow months of R&D carried out by Samsung India

Samsung's Galaxy M-Series smartphones, said to make set to make their global debut in India in January 2019, are now said to sport Infinity-V displays up to 6.4 inches in size and large batteries, including what's probably the largest ever on any Samsung smartphone, industry sources told IANS. 

The South Korean tech giant is likely to launch up to four smartphones in the Galaxy M series, the Galaxy M10Galaxy M20Galaxy M30, and Galaxy M40, the sources told IANS.

The launch of the Galaxy M-Series in India, following months of R&D carried out by Samsung India, would be in line with the company's strategy to consolidate its position among the country's millennials, IANS reported.

This new series comes on the heel of Galaxy A7 (2018) and Galaxy A9 (2018) - Samsung's first triple and quad-rear camera smartphones. 

In 2018, Samsung's flagship devices - Galaxy S9Galaxy S9+, and Galaxy Note 9 - became bestsellers, while Galaxy 'J' series continues to rule the mid-price segment, according to industry experts speaking with IANS.

Samsung India is also set to launch other interesting products across domains early in 2019 to maintain its leading position in the country, IANS reported.

Written with inputs from IANS

Which is the best budget phone of 2018? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M10, Samsung Galaxy M20, Samsung Galaxy M30
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Marvel Studios Might Start Developing X-Men, Other Fox Movies in First Half of 2019, Says Kevin Feige
Samsung Galaxy M-Series Smartphones Said to Sport Infinity-V Displays
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R17 Pro
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6T Available With Discount, No-Cost EMI Offers From Saturday
  2. Asus ZenFone 5Z Starts Receiving Its Android 9.0 Pie Update
  3. Airtel May Lose 70 Million Users With End of 'Lifetime Free' Plan: Report
  4. TRAI Assures No Blackout of Subscribed TV Channels on December 29
  5. ZenFone Max Pro M2 Update Brings November Security Patch, Improvements
  6. Nine Things to Look Forward to From Reliance Jio in 2019
  7. Xiaomi Notebook Air (12.5-Inch) Gets a Intel Core i5 SoC Variant
  8. Honor V20 With Display Hole Selfie Camera, Kirin 980 SoC Unveiled
  9. Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale Kicks Off in India: Top Discounts, Offers
  10. Honor V20 (Honor View 20): Top 5 Features You Should Know About
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.