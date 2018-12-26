NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy M-Series Phones India Launch Said to Be in January

, 26 December 2018


Highlights

  • India launch of the devices will mark global debut of Galaxy 'M' series
  • Four smartphones under 'M' series were reported earlier
  • The devices may be called Galaxy M1, Galaxy M2, Galaxy M3, and Galaxy M5

Giving the New Year a head-start to capture the market, Samsung India has geared up to launch a new Galaxy 'M' series with three smartphones in January 2019.

Reliable industry sources told IANS on Wednesday that the India launch will mark the global debut of Galaxy 'M' series.

According to the dealers, the "world's first" new smartphone series is being launched with industry-first features.

Earlier, three devices under 'M' series - Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M30 - were spotted on cross-platform processor benchmark Geekbench. A Galaxy M50 model was also reported earlier, and the smartphone may be called Galaxy M1, Galaxy M2, Galaxy M3, and Galaxy M5 at launch.

Galaxy M30 may be powered by an Exynos 7885 chip with 4GB RAM, read the listing.

Galaxy 'M' series comes on the heel of Galaxy A7 (2018) and Galaxy A9 (2018) - Samsung's first triple and quad-rear camera devices.

In 2018, Samsung's flagship devices - Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, and Galaxy Note 9 - became bestsellers, while Galaxy 'J' series continue to rule the mid-price segment, according to industry experts.

Samsung India is also set to launch other interesting products across domains early in 2019 to maintain its leading position in the country.


