Samsung is getting ready to bring its new "India-first" Galaxy M-series of smartphones to Indonesia. Two of the major e-retailers in the country have started teasing the impending launch of the Galaxy M-series smartphones on their websites. Although it is unclear whether Samsung plans to launch both Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 in the country, the teaser does confirm the arrival of the Galaxy M20 with the mention of the 5,000mAh battery. The Galaxy M10 comes with a 3,400mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 price in Indonesia

According to listings on JD.id and Lazada.co.id, two of Indonesia's most popular e-commerce websites, Samsung will launch the Galaxy M-series in the country on February 14. There is no word on the pricing of the smartphones right now, however the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 should be available in line with their India price in the country. Samsung offers the Galaxy M20 starting Rs. 10,990 (roughly IDR 21,42,600), whereas the Galaxy M10 is sold starting Rs. 7,990 (roughly IDR 15,57,700).

Samsung had originally introduced the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 in late-January in India. The phones first went on sale in India on February 5.

Samsung Galaxy M20 specifications

The Galaxy M20 (Review) smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience 9.5 UX. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-V Display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by Exynos 7904 SoC, paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options and Mali-G71 MP2 GPU. For the imaging needs, there is a dual rear camera setup along with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide secondary sensor. An 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture is available.

Additionally, Samsung Galaxy M20 has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options, both of which are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). There is a fingerprint sensor at the back, and the phone also comes with a face unlock feature. Besides, the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging via USB Type-C.

Samsung Galaxy M10 specifications

Samsung Galaxy M10 (Review), on the other hand, features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) Infinity-V Display panel along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an Exynos 7870 SoC, paired with 2GB and 3GB RAM options. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience 9.5 UX, like the Galaxy M20.

Samsung has also packed a dual rear camera setup on the Galaxy M10 with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide secondary sensor. Additionally, there is a 5-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies.

Samsung is offering the Galaxy M10 in 16GB and 32GB inbuilt storage options, both of which are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). The smartphone also comes with a Micro-USB port and packs a 3,400mAh battery.

A report in SamMobile indicates that the Galaxy M-series phones may be headed Russia and UAE next. The Indonesia Galaxy M-series listings were first spotted by GSMArena.