Samsung Monsoon Sale Brings Instant Cashback, Other Offers on Phones, TVs, Audio Products

Samsung Monsoon Sale is now live and will continue through July 24.

By | Updated: 18 July 2019 16:29 IST
Samsung Monsoon Sale brings five percent instant discount on Galaxy M phones

Highlights
  • The Monsoon Sale is live on the Samsung India online store
  • The instant cashback can be availed using an HDFC Bank credit card
  • Samsung is also offering up to 1,500 cashback through Amazon Pay

Samsung has kicked off its 'Monsoon Sale' in India to offer cashbacks on smartphones, televisions, wearables, and mobile accessories. According to the company, the customers purchasing the Galaxy M-series phones during the sale will be able to avail five percent cashback when using an HDFC Bank credit card. The company is also offering a cashback of up to Rs. 1,500 for people paying via Amazon Pay, however the Amazon Pay cashback is not valid for Galaxy M-series purchases. Additionally, the company said that discounts vouchers for Oyo hotel bookings and MakeMyTrip will also be offered on select purchases.

In a press note, the South Korean tech giant wrote that the Monsoon Sale offers are not just limited to Samsung-branded products but are also available for AKG, Harman Kardon, and JBL audio products.

In the list of deals available through the Monsoon Sale, Samsung highlights that it is offering a five percent instant cashback on the purchase of all Samsung Galaxy M-series phones. The Galaxy M family includes the Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, and the newly launched Galaxy M40.

The Monsoon Sale is also touted to offer up to 45 percent discount on various Samsung TVs and up to 60 percent discount on Samsung accessories. There is also up to Rs. 1,500 cashback through Amazon Pay that can be availed across all the products available on the Samsung India online store, except the Galaxy M-series phones.

As we mentioned, the Monsoon Sale is taking place through Samsung India online store and it will continue through July 24.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
