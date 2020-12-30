Samsung Galaxy M12 support page appears to have gone live in India, hinting that the phone could launch in the country soon. A support page on the Samsung India website shows a smartphone with model number SM-F127G/DS, which has been associated with the Galaxy M12 in earlier leaks. The same model number has also been spotted on various certifications and benchmarking websites, including Thailand's NBTC, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Bluetooth SIG, Wi-Fi Alliance, US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and Geekbench. The phone has reportedly gone into mass production in India.

The support page on the Samsung India website has listed a smartphone with model number SM-F127G/DS. Although there is no information about the smartphone apart from the model number on the website, previous reports suggest that this model number belongs to the Samsung Galaxy M12. The handset has been certified by various authorities and its renders have also been leaked.

Most recently, the Samsung Galaxy M12 is said to have been spotted on Thailand's NBTC website. Other listings include Geekbench, which suggests that the phone could be powered by the Exynos 850 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM, and run on Android 11. The Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance website listing suggest that the rumoured handset could come with Bluetooth v5.0 and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. The Samsung handset was also seen on BIS certification website. Some reports even suggest that the rumoured Samsung Galaxy M12 may launch as Samsung Galaxy F12 in some markets.

Samsung has reportedly started mass production of the upcoming smartphone at its Noida factory. It is said that the phone is expected to feature a massive 7,000mAh battery. Renders said to be of the Samsung Galaxy M12 shared by Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka OnLeaks, showed a handset with a notch, a square rear camera module, a fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

