Samsung has announced a new smartphone - Galaxy Jean - in its home country, South Korea. The Galaxy Jean is a rebranded version of the Galaxy A6+ that was launched in May this year. The key difference between Galaxy Jean and Galaxy A6+ is in terms of RAM and inbuilt storage. While the Galaxy A6+ comes in 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage and 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage models, the Galaxy Jean is available only in one 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy A6+ was also launched in India earlier this year. Also, the Galaxy A6+ is available with a different moniker - Galaxy A9 Star Lite - in China.

The Samsung Galaxy Jean has been listed on the company's South Korean site, first spotted by SamMobile. The listing itself confirms that it is the same Galaxy A6+ smartphone. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box and sports Super AMOLED display. The smartphone sport a metal unibody design and is available in two colour options - Black and Lavender. Notably, the handset is available through carrier KT in the country and has been priced at KRW 440,000 (roughly Rs. 27,200). The price of the Galaxy A6+ started at EUR 369 (roughly Rs. 29,500). Interestingly, the Galaxy A6+ recently received a Rs. 2,000 price cut in India, and is now available at a best buy price of Rs. 23,990.

Samsung Galaxy Jean specifications

The single-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy Jean runs Android 8.0 Oreo with Samsung Experience on top. The smartphone sports a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2220 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy A6+ bears a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/1.9 aperture. On the front, the smartphone features a 24-megapixel camera sensor with f/1.9 aperture. Both the rear and front camera modules come with LED units.

The Samsung Galaxy Jean comes with 32GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options on the handset includes Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4/5GHz), Cat 6 LTE, HT40, Bluetooth 4.2 (LE up to 1Mbps), ANT+, USB Type-B, NFC, and GPS. Sensors onboard are an accelerometer, fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, gravity sensor, hall sensor, proximity sensor, and RGB sensor.

The phone packs in a 3500mAh battery under the hood. Dimensions of the Galaxy A6+ are 160.2x75.7x7.9mm and it weighs 191 grams.

