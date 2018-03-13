Days after the emergence of the Samsung Galaxy J8, a new Galaxy series smartphone has now been spotted on Geekbench with model number SM-J805G. The new model is speculated to be another variant of the Galaxy J8, likely to be called the Galaxy J8+. The benchmark listing confirms that the handset in question is powered by a Snapdragon 625 SoC, unlike the Exynos 7870 SoC powering the Galaxy J8 that has surfaced with model number SM-J800FN and SM-J720F in the recent past.

As per the Geekbench listing, the Snapdragon 625 SoC on the J805G model has an octa-core Cortex-A53 CPU - clocked at 1.8GHz. This is expected to result in somehow a better performance than the 1.6GHz Exynos 7 Octa 7870 SoC featuring on the Galaxy J8 (SM-J800FN). Also, the new smartphone has been listed with 4GB of RAM over the 3GB RAM on the previously spotted Galaxy J series model. The new listing was spotted by Tech Androids. The model SM-J720F, which was spotted on the Geekbench site in January was notably listed with 4GB of RAM.

In terms of benchmark scores, there are marginal differences between the SM-J805G and SM-J800FN models. The former receives 749 single-core scores, while the latter gets 726 scores. Similarly, on the multi-core front, the SM-J805G model scores 3,708, while the SM-J800FN scores 3,643.

The benchmark listing hasn't revealed any specifications of the Galaxy J8+. However, if we believe some previous reports, the smartphone is likely to include up to 16-megapixel sensors for both front and rear camera setups, or 8-megapixel sensors each embedded in a dual camera module. It is also expected to come with a 5.5-inch display that could sport an HD (720x1280 pixels) resolution.

Considering some historical records of Samsung, the FN version of the Galaxy J8 is expected to be available in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The newly emerged G version, on the other hand, could be designed for markets in South America and some parts of Asia.