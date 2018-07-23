Samsung India has sold over 2 million units of its recently-launched Galaxy J8 and Galaxy J6 mid-segment smartphones in India, attracting nearly 50,000 consumers a day, the company said on Monday. The Samsung Galaxy J6 was launched on May 22, while Galaxy J8 was introduced on June 28.

"We are happy with the huge success of Galaxy J8 and Galaxy J6 smartphones. Our philosophy of keeping our ears to the ground and incorporating consumer feedback into our products has paid off," said Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Samsung India.

The Chat-over-Video feature on the Infinity Display-bearing smartphones was claimed to have received an overwhelming response with more than 50 percent consumers using it on a regular basis.

"Galaxy J8 and Galaxy J6 have set the standard for an unparalleled viewing experience with our signature super AMOLED Infinity Display," Warsi added.

The Samsung Galaxy J8 is available at Rs 18,990 and Galaxy J6 (64GB and 32GB variants) are available at Rs. 15,990 and Rs. 13,990, respectively. Both Galaxy J8 and Galaxy J6 sport Samsung's signature Infinity Display, said to give users nearly 15 percent more display area without increasing the overall size of the device. The Super AMOLED display deliver an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, providing more browsing space.

Galaxy J8 also sports a dual rear camera setup with flagship 'Live Focus' feature, where users can bring sharp focus to the foreground while blurring out the background.

"Galaxy J, known for unique 'Make for India' innovations, has a stellar legacy, accounting for one in three smartphones sold in the country. We are confident that the new devices will help us further increase our market share in the country," Warsi noted.

Samsung shipped 9.9 million smartphones in India in the second quarter of 2018, registering almost 50 percent annual growth rate - its best since the fourth quarter of 2015, Singapore-based market research firm Canalys said last week.

The Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro was the top model in the second quarter, with 2.3 million units shipped in India.