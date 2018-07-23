NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy J8, Galaxy J6 Sales Top 2 Million Units in India

, 23 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy J8, Galaxy J6 Sales Top 2 Million Units in India

Samsung Galaxy J8

Samsung India has sold over 2 million units of its recently-launched Galaxy J8 and Galaxy J6 mid-segment smartphones in India, attracting nearly 50,000 consumers a day, the company said on Monday. The Samsung Galaxy J6 was launched on May 22, while Galaxy J8 was introduced on June 28.

"We are happy with the huge success of Galaxy J8 and Galaxy J6 smartphones. Our philosophy of keeping our ears to the ground and incorporating consumer feedback into our products has paid off," said Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Samsung India.

The Chat-over-Video feature on the Infinity Display-bearing smartphones was claimed to have received an overwhelming response with more than 50 percent consumers using it on a regular basis.

"Galaxy J8 and Galaxy J6 have set the standard for an unparalleled viewing experience with our signature super AMOLED Infinity Display," Warsi added.

The Samsung Galaxy J8 is available at Rs 18,990 and Galaxy J6 (64GB and 32GB variants) are available at Rs. 15,990 and Rs. 13,990, respectively. Both Galaxy J8 and Galaxy J6 sport Samsung's signature Infinity Display, said to give users nearly 15 percent more display area without increasing the overall size of the device. The Super AMOLED display deliver an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, providing more browsing space.

Galaxy J8 also sports a dual rear camera setup with flagship 'Live Focus' feature, where users can bring sharp focus to the foreground while blurring out the background.

"Galaxy J, known for unique 'Make for India' innovations, has a stellar legacy, accounting for one in three smartphones sold in the country. We are confident that the new devices will help us further increase our market share in the country," Warsi noted.

Samsung shipped 9.9 million smartphones in India in the second quarter of 2018, registering almost 50 percent annual growth rate - its best since the fourth quarter of 2015, Singapore-based market research firm Canalys said last week.

The Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro was the top model in the second quarter, with 2.3 million units shipped in India.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung
Snapchat's Peer-to-Peer Payment Service 'Snapcash' to Be Shut Down on August 30
Samsung Galaxy J8, Galaxy J6 Sales Top 2 Million Units in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy On6
TRENDING
  1. Nokia X5 Launched, Jio Phone Exchange Offer Goes Live, and More This Week
  2. BSNL Rs. 1,999 Pack Offers 2GB Data Per Day, Unlimited Calls for 365 Days
  3. BSNL Revises FTTH Broadband Plans to Take on Jio GigaFiber
  4. iPhone Users Could Face Deactivation by Telcos Due to New TRAI Regulation
  5. BlackBerry KEY2 With QWERTY Keypad, Dual Cameras Launched in India
  6. Jio Phone Exchange Offer: Buyers Must Pay Rs. 1,095 Instead of Rs. 501
  7. Honor 9N to Be Available in India Exclusively Through Flipkart
  8. Pirated Games Were Being Sold on Flipkart; Flipkart Responds
  9. Nokia X5 Will Be Launched Outside China, Teases HMD Global
  10. Samsung Says Sold Over 2 Million Galaxy J8, Galaxy J6 Units in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.