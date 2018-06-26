Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy J8 to Go on Sale in India on June 28

 
, 26 June 2018
Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy J8 is priced in India at Rs. 18,990
  • The smartphone sports Face Unlock, AI camera
  • It will be available on the Samsung India E-store

Samsung launched the Galaxy J8 in India last month, and at the time of launch, announced availability on June 20. However, we didn't see the smartphone go on sale then, but the company has now confirmed that it will be available in the country in just three days. This means the Samsung Galaxy J8 will go sale in India from June 28. Key features of the smartphone include its 18.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity Display that flows from edge-to-edge, and Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. It also supports Face Unlock and has artificial intelligence features like object and scene detection.

Samsung took to Twitter to announce the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy J8 in the country. In the tweet, Samsung flaunted the Background Blur Shape feature that not only allows you to blur your background for Bokeh effect, but it also lets you choose the shape in which blurred objects will appear. You can choose from heart, butterfly, star, and the music symbol.

Samsung Galaxy J8 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy J8 price in India is Rs. 18,990, and it comes in only one configuration - 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone will be available in Blue, Black, and Gold colour options. The smartphone will be available on the Samsung India e-store, while other sales channels have not been announced.

Samsung Galaxy J8 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Galaxy J8 runs Samsung Experience on top of Android 8.0 Oreo. The smartphone comes with a 6-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED 'Infinity display' with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM.

The Galaxy J8 has a dual camera setup on the back, with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth-of-field effects. At the front is a 16-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/1.9. Both front and rear cameras have a single LED flash. There is 64GB of inbuilt storage which can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB). The smartphone facial recognition and has a variable selfie flash which allows users to adjust the exposure while capturing selfies.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy J8 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone also has a feature called 'Chat over Video' that allows users to chat on WhatsApp and the default messaging app whilst watching videos. The feature, which Samsung claims has been developed by their Indian R&D team, overlays a translucent chat window and keyboard over the video being played. The handset also come with a few memory management features like move to memory card, delete duplicate images, zip unused apps and delete saved APK files. The phone comes with Samsung Mall functionality, and Samsung Pay Mini for mobile payments.

Further reading: Samsung
