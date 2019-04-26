After the Samsung Galaxy J6 received the Android Pie update last week, the Samsung Galaxy J8 is now receiving the update in India. The Android Pie update for Galaxy J8 users globally began earlier this month, and now Indian users are reportedly finally getting the update. The update is 1196MB in size, so ensure that there is enough space in your storage, and install the update on a strong Wi-Fi connection and while the phone is on charge. The update also brings the April 2019 Android Security Patch.

Samsung Galaxy J8 Android Pie update for Indian users is reportedly rolling out, reports TizenHelp. The firmware version for the update is J810GDDU2BSD5/J810GODM2BSD5/J810GDDU2BSC6 and it brings with it Samsung's new One UI experience. The update is rolling out via OTA, but you can check for it manually by peeping into Settings > Software Update > Download Updates Manually. It should be a while before all users in India get the update.

Earlier this month, Samsung began the rollout of Android Pie for the Galaxy J8 with Russia receiving it first. It was rolled out to other select markets as well, and now India users are finally getting the update. The update, as mentioned, brings along the April 2019 Security Patch as well. Samsung recently rolled out the Android Pie update for Galaxy J6 users in India as well.



Samsung Galaxy J8 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy J8 was launched in India in June last year, and recently received a price cut as well. The Galaxy J8 debuted at Rs. 18,990 back in June but is now available at Rs. 15,990.

Samsung Galaxy J8 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy J8 runs Samsung Experience UX on top of Android 8.0 Oreo and has a 6-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. There is a dual rear camera setup along with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 aperture at the front. The smartphone supports a Face Unlock feature and includes a variable selfie flash.

Samsung has provided 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The Galaxy J8 also has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, fingerprint sensor, hall sensor, and a proximity sensor. Lastly, the handset packs a 3,500mAh battery and measures 159.2x75.7x8.2mm.