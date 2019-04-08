Samsung Galaxy J8 Android Pie Update Rollout Reportedly Begins

Samsung has reportedly started roll out Android Pie update for Galaxy J8 users. The update is said to be rolling out for users in select markets, but we can expect it to roll out in other regions soon. The Samsung Galaxy J8 update brings along all the new features that come with Android Pie, and also the latest April 2019 Android security patch as well. The Android Pie update is rolling out over-the-air, but users can also manually download the firmware, if they want.

The firmware version for the Samsung Galaxy J8 Android Pie update is J810FPUU3BSD1. The update, Sammobile reports, is rolling out in Russia for now, but more markets will see the update soon. Galaxy J8 users can check for the anticipated update by heading to Settings > Software > Download updates. As mentioned, users who do not wish to wait for the OTA update, can manually download the firmware as well, but this will require them to flash their phones.

Samsung Galaxy J8 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy J8 was launched in India in June last year, and recently received a price cut as well. The Galaxy J8 debuted at Rs. 18,990 back in June but is now available at Rs. 15,990.

Samsung Galaxy J8 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy J8 runs Samsung Experience UX on top of Android 8.0 Oreo and has a 6-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. There is a dual rear camera setup along with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 aperture at the front. The smartphone supports a Face Unlock feature and includes a variable selfie flash.

Samsung has provided 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The Galaxy J8 also has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, fingerprint sensor, hall sensor, and a proximity sensor. Lastly, the handset packs a 3,500mAh battery and measures 159.2x75.7x8.2mm.