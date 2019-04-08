Technology News

Samsung Galaxy J8 Android Pie Update Rollout Reportedly Begins

, 08 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy J8 Android Pie Update Rollout Reportedly Begins

Samsung Galaxy J8 was launched last year

Highlights

Samsung Galaxy J8 Android Pie update rollout has begun

In Russia for now, other regions to get the update as well

The update include the April 2019 Android security patch

Samsung has reportedly started roll out Android Pie update for Galaxy J8 users. The update is said to be rolling out for users in select markets, but we can expect it to roll out in other regions soon. The Samsung Galaxy J8 update brings along all the new features that come with Android Pie, and also the latest April 2019 Android security patch as well. The Android Pie update is rolling out over-the-air, but users can also manually download the firmware, if they want.

The firmware version for the Samsung Galaxy J8 Android Pie update is J810FPUU3BSD1. The update, Sammobile reports, is rolling out in Russia for now, but more markets will see the update soon. Galaxy J8 users can check for the anticipated update by heading to Settings > Software > Download updates. As mentioned, users who do not wish to wait for the OTA update, can manually download the firmware as well, but this will require them to flash their phones.

 

Samsung Galaxy J8 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy J8 was launched in India in June last year, and recently received a price cut as well. The Galaxy J8 debuted at Rs. 18,990 back in June but is now available at Rs. 15,990.

Samsung Galaxy J8 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy J8 runs Samsung Experience UX on top of Android 8.0 Oreo and has a 6-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. There is a dual rear camera setup along with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 aperture at the front. The smartphone supports a Face Unlock feature and includes a variable selfie flash.

Samsung has provided 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The Galaxy J8 also has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, fingerprint sensor, hall sensor, and a proximity sensor. Lastly, the handset packs a 3,500mAh battery and measures 159.2x75.7x8.2mm.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy J8

Samsung Galaxy J8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great battery life
  • Solid build quality
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Lacks essential sensors
  • Slow fingerprint & face recognition
  • Mild focus hunting issues with camera
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy J8 review
Display6.00-inch
Processor1.6GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy J8, Samsung Galaxy J8 Update, Android Pie
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Facebook Removing 1 Million Abusive Accounts a Day
Samsung Galaxy J8 Android Pie Update Rollout Reportedly Begins
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 9i
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Is Finally Going on Sale Soon in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy A90 Tipped to Sport Snapdragon 7150, Rotating Pop-Up Camera
  3. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Returns This Week With These Offers
  4. JVC 55-Inch 4K Smart Quantum LED TV Launched in India at Rs. 38,999
  5. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  6. OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Get Android 9 Pie Public Beta Update in China
  7. Oppo Reno Global Launch Set for April 24, Two Variants Expected
  8. Lenovo Z6 Pro With Snapdragon 855 SoC Set to Launch in April
  9. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
  10. Samsung Launches New Smart TVs Under Unbox Magic Series
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.