Samsung Galaxy J8 Starts Receiving Android 10-based One UI 2 Update with July 2020 Security Patch

The Android 10 update on the Samsung Galaxy J8 is currently limited to users in Russia, according to a report.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 15 July 2020 13:46 IST
Samsung Galaxy J8 was launched in May 2018

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy J8 received Android 9 update in April last year
  • The Android 10 update brings features like enhanced Dark Mode and camera
  • Samsung J8 users are also getting new navigation gestures

Samsung Galaxy J8 has started receiving Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update along with July security patch. The new software update is reportedly limited to Galaxy J8 users in Russia, and it will likely reach other markets in the coming weeks. With the latest update, Galaxy J8 users will receive features such as enhanced Dark mode, smoother animation, new navigation gestures, and a One-handed mode. The Galaxy J8 was launched in India in May 2018 with Android 8.0 Oreo. The phone started receiving Android 9-based One UI update in April last year.

According to the changelog shared on Samsung website and spotted by SamMobile, the Android 10-based One UI 2.0 over-the-air (OTA) update for the Galaxy J8 comes with the build number J810FPUU4CTG3. The latest software also brings July 2020 Android security patch. The update is currently available in Russia and will likely reach users including in India in the coming weeks, according to SamMobile. The Galaxy J8 users will likely be automatically notified when the OTA update arrives on their smartphone. Users can also check its availability by heading Settings > Software update > Download and install.

As per the changelog, the One UI 2.0 upgrade brings features such as new wallpapers and enhanced camera UI. It also introduces Trash feature for Contacts that keeps deleted contacted for 15 days before permanently deletion. Similarly, Galaxy J8 users can now get a better graph of the battery performance. Other features include enhanced Dark Mode, One-handed Mode, new full-screen gestures, enhanced Internet app, new Reminder features, and so on.

The Samsung Galaxy J6 received the Android 9 Pie-based One UI last year. The phone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, 4GB RAM, 3,500mAh and 64GB onboard storage. Its dual rear camera setup houses a 16-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel secondary camera. It also includes a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Android 10, One UI 2, Samsung Galaxy J8, Samsung
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
