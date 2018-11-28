Samsung's mid-range Galaxy J7 Pro smartphone had started receiving the Android 8.1 Oreo software update in India and other markets just a few weeks back. However, several users are reporting that the update is the reason behind unresponsiveness issues with the touchscreen on the handset. Samsung has since responded and suggested steps to fix the issue - including charging the phone, booting it in Safe Mode, booting in Recovery Mode, or using Smart Switch. The South Korean phone maker has also advised users to bring their Galaxy J7 Pro in for a service request in case these measures don't help.

In a thread on Samsung's US Community forums, a user in late September had reported unresponsiveness in touch output on the Galaxy J7 Pro after the latest Android 8.1 Oreo software update. It was followed by multiple users reporting the same issue in the comments. Earlier this month, however, a Samsung moderator responded with several troubleshooting suggestions. Additionally, the moderator recommended contacting Samsung support in case the issue is not resolved. The reply also mentions the possibility of a hardware issue compared to software issues.

One user on the thread even claimed that reverting to Android Nougat seems to have fixed the touchscreen issue. However, Samsung states that flashing the ROM or rooting the device will void your warranty.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro runs Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Super AMOLED panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

In the camera department, the Galaxy J7 Pro sports a single 13-megapixel rear camera with autofocus, f/1.7 aperture, and an LED flash. On the front is yet another 13-megapixel selfie camera with f/1.9 aperture and full-HD video recording. There is a non-removable 3,600mAh battery under the hood.