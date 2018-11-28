NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro Touch Unresponsiveness Reportedly Caused by Android 8.1 Oreo Update

, 28 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro Touch Unresponsiveness Reportedly Caused by Android 8.1 Oreo Update

Samsung has also advised users to bring their Galaxy J7 Pro in for a service request

Highlights

  • Android 8.1 Oreo was rolled out for the phone a few weeks back
  • Samsung has responded with troubleshooting suggestions
  • One user claims reverting to Android Nougat fixed the issue

Samsung's mid-range Galaxy J7 Pro smartphone had started receiving the Android 8.1 Oreo software update in India and other markets just a few weeks back. However, several users are reporting that the update is the reason behind unresponsiveness issues with the touchscreen on the handset. Samsung has since responded and suggested steps to fix the issue - including charging the phone, booting it in Safe Mode, booting in Recovery Mode, or using Smart Switch. The South Korean phone maker has also advised users to bring their Galaxy J7 Pro in for a service request in case these measures don't help.

In a thread on Samsung's US Community forums, a user in late September had reported unresponsiveness in touch output on the Galaxy J7 Pro after the latest Android 8.1 Oreo software update. It was followed by multiple users reporting the same issue in the comments. Earlier this month, however, a Samsung moderator responded with several troubleshooting suggestions. Additionally, the moderator recommended contacting Samsung support in case the issue is not resolved. The reply also mentions the possibility of a hardware issue compared to software issues.

One user on the thread even claimed that reverting to Android Nougat seems to have fixed the touchscreen issue. However, Samsung states that flashing the ROM or rooting the device will void your warranty.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro runs Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Super AMOLED panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

In the camera department, the Galaxy J7 Pro sports a single 13-megapixel rear camera with autofocus, f/1.7 aperture, and an LED flash. On the front is yet another 13-megapixel selfie camera with f/1.9 aperture and full-HD video recording. There is a non-removable 3,600mAh battery under the hood.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro Specifications, Samsung
Online 'Funeral Kits' Help Grieving Indians
BSNL Offers 1GB Free Data to Subscribers Downloading the New 'My BSNL' App on Android
Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro Touch Unresponsiveness Reportedly Caused by Android 8.1 Oreo Update
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8X
TRENDING
  1. Realme U1 With Helio P70 SoC, 25-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India
  2. Redmi Note 6 Pro to Go on Sale in India for the Second Time Today
  3. Jio Offers Some Users 2GB Extra Data Daily: Check If You're One of Them
  4. Realme U1 Review
  5. Oppo A7 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Vivo Y95 vs Honor 8X
  6. Popular Android Apps Like Clean Master Reportedly Caught Committing 'Ad Fraud'
  7. Nokia 7.1 Android 9.0 Pie Stable Update Starts Rolling Out
  8. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Expected to Launch on December 12
  9. Detel Launches 'World's Most Economical LCD TV' in India
  10. The 50 Best TV Shows on Netflix in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.