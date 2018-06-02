Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro price has reportedly been cut again in India. As per an established Mumbai based mobile retailer, the Galaxy J7 Pro is now available in the country at Rs. 16,900. The Galaxy J7 Pro was launched in June last year alongside the Galaxy J7 Max. Both the smartphones had already received a Rs. 2,000 price cut in March, earlier this year. Notably, the price had gone down from Rs. 20,900 to Rs. 18,900. The newly revised prices are apparently effective through offline channels.

A Mumbai-based mobile retailer, Mahesh Telecom, in a tweet revealed that the price cut is applicable in India. However, the new Galaxy J7 Pro price is not yet listed on Samsung's online store nor on the e-commerce sites such as Amazon and Flipkart. We've reached out to Samsung India to get formal confirmation on the price drop.

The Galaxy J7 Pro is one of Samsung's popular mid-range smartphones. It features a slim metal unibody design and comes with a fingerprint scanner-embedded Home button. It comes in Gold and Black colour variants. The Galaxy J7 Pro also has Samsung Pay integration to offer a proprietary mobile payments standard by utilising the built-in NFC support.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs Android Nougat. The smartphone features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Super AMOLED display and is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the handset has 13-megapixel camera sensors on the front and back. Further, it comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Notably, the handset is fuelled by a 3600mAh battery and includes connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and 4G LTE.