Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro is the latest smartphone in the South Korean giant's portfolio that is receiving the Android 8.1 Oreo update in India. To recall, the Galaxy J7 Pro was launched in the country back in June 2017, and it arrived with Android 7.0 Nougat, which was the popular Android version at that time. As per the latest information, users in India can get the latest update by availing the over-the-air (OTA) package on their Galaxy J7 Pro. It is also said to come with the Android September 2018 security patch.

As per a Sammobile report, the Android 8.1 Oreo update comes with version number J730GMDXU5BRJ2. Interested Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro users can check for the update by going into the Settings menu. As mentioned, the new software is currently rolling out in India and it brings Android September 2018 security patch that Google had released last month.

To recall, reports in July had suggested that handsets such as Galaxy J7 Pro, as well as, Galaxy J3 (2017), and Galaxy J5 Pro will receive the Android Oreo update roughly around September this year. There are still a few smartphones manufactured by the South Korean giant that have not got the Android 8.1 Oreo operating system. For instance, the Galaxy J7 Pro itself is among the few older handsets in the Galaxy J-series to have received the update. There is no information about the other two handsets yet. Notably, Guncelmiyiz, a Samsung site that tracks update schedules for users in Turkey, also shows the Android 8.1 Oreo release date for Galaxy J7 Pro to be October 26.

As mentioned, the Android 8.1 Oreo update for the Galaxy J7 Pro is rolling out as an OTA package and you can also check its availability on your device by going to Settings > Software updates. It is recommended to back up your data before proceeding with the update. You are also advised to use high-speed data or Wi-Fi connectivity to download the update.

To recall some of the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Super AMOLED display, is powered by an Exynos 7870 octa-core SoC paired with 3GB of RAM, offers 64GB of inbuilt storage, packs a 3,600mAh battery, and more. It was launched with a price tag of Rs. 20,900, but it was later dropped to Rs. 18,900.