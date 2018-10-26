NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro Reportedly Receiving Android 8.1 Oreo Update in India

, 26 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro Reportedly Receiving Android 8.1 Oreo Update in India

Android 8.1 Oreo update for Galaxy J7 Pro available via OTA

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro being updated to Android 8.1 Oreo
  • Samsung has pushed the Android 8.1 Oreo update via OTA
  • Users in India are reportedly receiving it

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro is the latest smartphone in the South Korean giant's portfolio that is receiving the Android 8.1 Oreo update in India. To recall, the Galaxy J7 Pro was launched in the country back in June 2017, and it arrived with Android 7.0 Nougat, which was the popular Android version at that time. As per the latest information, users in India can get the latest update by availing the over-the-air (OTA) package on their Galaxy J7 Pro. It is also said to come with the Android September 2018 security patch.

As per a Sammobile report, the Android 8.1 Oreo update comes with version number J730GMDXU5BRJ2. Interested Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro users can check for the update by going into the Settings menu. As mentioned, the new software is currently rolling out in India and it brings Android September 2018 security patch that Google had released last month.

To recall, reports in July had suggested that handsets such as Galaxy J7 Pro, as well as, Galaxy J3 (2017), and Galaxy J5 Pro will receive the Android Oreo update roughly around September this year. There are still a few smartphones manufactured by the South Korean giant that have not got the Android 8.1 Oreo operating system. For instance, the Galaxy J7 Pro itself is among the few older handsets in the Galaxy J-series to have received the update. There is no information about the other two handsets yet. Notably, Guncelmiyiz, a Samsung site that tracks update schedules for users in Turkey, also shows the Android 8.1 Oreo release date for Galaxy J7 Pro to be October 26.

As mentioned, the Android 8.1 Oreo update for the Galaxy J7 Pro is rolling out as an OTA package and you can also check its availability on your device by going to Settings > Software updates. It is recommended to back up your data before proceeding with the update. You are also advised to use high-speed data or Wi-Fi connectivity to download the update.

To recall some of the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Super AMOLED display, is powered by an Exynos 7870 octa-core SoC paired with 3GB of RAM, offers 64GB of inbuilt storage, packs a 3,600mAh battery, and more. It was launched with a price tag of Rs. 20,900, but it was later dropped to Rs. 18,900.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro Specifications, Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro Price in India, Samsung, Android 8.1, Android Oreo, Android
Spider-Man PS4 Collector's Edition Now Available in India
BSNL Offers Up to 9 Percent Extra Talk-Time on 3 of Its Recharge Packs During Diwali
Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro Reportedly Receiving Android 8.1 Oreo Update in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Handpicked Deals
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Stickers Now Available, Coming to All Users Over 'Coming Weeks'
  2. OnePlus 6T Images, Specifications Leaked Again Ahead of Monday's Launch
  3. Xiaomi Mi A2 6GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon
  4. Samsung Galaxy A6s, Galaxy A9s With Snapdragon 660, 6GB RAM Launched
  5. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 With Front Camera Slider, 10GB RAM Launched
  6. Micromax Spark Go Is the Company's Latest Android Go Budget Smartphone
  7. PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 Update Now Live for Android and iOS
  8. Will iPhone XR Be the Perfect iPhone for India in 2018?
  9. Samsung Foldable Phone, Galaxy S10 Details Tipped by Insiders
  10. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 vs Mi Mix 2S: Price, Specifications Compared
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.