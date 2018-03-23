Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 With 13-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

 
, 23 March 2018
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 With 13-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 has been listed on the company's online store
  • Phone is powered by an Exynos 7 Series processor
  • It comes in 3GB RAM/ 32GB internal storage variant

Samsung has quietly launched the Galaxy J7 Prime 2 in India. What appears to be an updated version of the Galaxy J7 Prime, the J7 Prime 2 comes with an octa-core Exynos 7 Series processor and sports a 13-megapixel front camera. It also comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back. Another highlight of the smartphone is the presence of a social camera with features like live stickers, filters, as well as instant edit and share.

The Galaxy J7 Prime 2 has been listed on Samsung's India site. It is priced at Rs. 13,990 and the portal currently displays a "sold out" tag along with it. The handset is not listed on any other social media platforms like Flipkart or Amazon yet. Interested buyers can click on the "Notify Me" button on the Samsung's website to know whenever the handset is available.

The single-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 sports a 5.50-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display and runs Android, though the version has not been specified. The smartphone is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core Exynos 7 Series processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. It could be the Exynos 7870 SoC since the clock speed has not changed. We've reached out to the company for comment on the launch, and will update this piece when we hear back.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 features a 13-megapixel primary camera on the rear with f/1.9 aperture and a 13-megapixel front shooter for selfies. It is capable of playing full-HD videos at 60fps. The smartphone packs 32GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 256GB).

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 is powered by a 3300mAh battery. It measures 151.7x75x8 and weighs 170 grams. Connectivity options in the smartphone include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth v4.1, headphones, 3G, and 4G. Sensors onboard the handset include accelerometer and proximity sensor.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.6 MHz octa-core

Front Camera

13-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3300mAh
