Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 or the 2018 edition of Galaxy J7 Prime has received a permanent price cut in India and now retails for a new price of Rs. 11,990 for the lone 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant in India. The smartphone is available in Black and Gold colour variants. Key highlights of the Galaxy J7 Prime 2 include 13-megapixel rear and front camera sensors, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a social camera with features like live stickers and filters, and the company's Samsung Mall app.

The mid-range Samsung handset was first launched in March 2018 at a price of Rs. 13,990. The new price cut is now reflecting on Samsung Shop in India and Flipkart. The phone is listed as 'Currently Unavailable' on Amazon.in. The price cut was first tipped by established Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 specifications

The single-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 runs Samsung Experience UI on top of Android Nougat, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) TFT panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 16M colours. The phone is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 7 series SoC clocked at 1.6GHz, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In the camera department, the Galaxy J7 Prime 2 sports a 13-megapixel rear sensor with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash. The rear sensor is capable of recording full-HD videos at 30FPS. On the front, the smartphone bears another 13-megapixel selfie camera. There is a 3,300mAh battery under the hood.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n with Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard the Galaxy J7 Prime 2 include accelerometer, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor. The phone measures 151.7x75.0x8.0mm and weighs 170 grams.

