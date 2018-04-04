Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo has now appeared officially. The handset with model number SM-J720F was initially rumoured as the Galaxy J8 (2018) but a recent report revealed it as the Galaxy J7 Duo. Now, a user manual has surfaced on Samsung's official site that details many great features of this new Galaxy model. A product listing of the handset has also emerged on Samsung India's site - apparently confirming its sooner launch in the country than other global markets.

The user manual that is available via Samsung's download centre divulges the entire design as well as feature list of new Galaxy J7 model that carries model number SM-J720F. It shows that the smartphone will come with a dual rear camera setup and include a front-facing LED flash. On the front, as per the device layout available on the manual, there is also a fingerprint sensor-equipped home button. The device layout also shows that the handset has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a Micro-USB port.

Photo Credit: Samsung

Digging further into the user manual shows that the new Galaxy J7 model features Bixby Home. This makes the handset the second budget Samsung phone to come with Bixby Home integration, after the Samsung Galaxy J7+ that was launched in September last year. The voice assistant was previously limited to mid-range and high-end Galaxy series models. Furthermore, Bixby Home support recommends services and information right on the homescreen by analysing usage patterns and routine of users.

In addition to the user manual, Samsung India has listed the new Galaxy J7 model as SM-J720F/DS. This confirms dual-SIM support on the new handset. Importantly, the user manual as well as the official listing were live at the time of filing this story.

Previous listings on Geekbench and GFXBench showcased the key specifications of the upcoming Galaxy J7 Duo. The model is expected to come with a 5.5-inch touchscreen panel, Exynos 7885 SoC, 2GB, and 3GB RAM options, 32GB of onboard storage, 12-megapixel rear camera sensor, and a 7-megapixel front camera sensor. Furthermore, a screenshot showing the firmware package of the smartphone showed that it runs Android 8.0 Oreo.